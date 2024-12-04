Croon, Leemans Named First Team All-South Region

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Five Virginia field hockey players were named to the 2024 NFHCA Division I All-South Region teams, as announced on Wednesday (Dec. 4) by the National Field Hockey Coaches Association.

Senior back Jans Croon and grad student midfielder Suze Leemans were named to the first team.

🎉 Celebrating the Best in Division I Field Hockey! 🏑🌟 We are proud to announce the 160 exceptional athletes named to the 2024 Division I All-Region Teams, sponsored by Apex Field Hockey! 🏅 Read the full story: https://t.co/OaNdJmd91h Congrats to all 🔥 pic.twitter.com/7XFg0kP5Ne — NFHCA (@NFHCA) December 4, 2024

Midfielders Meghen Hengerer (grad student), Daniela Mendez-Trendler (junior) and Mia Abello (sophomore) were named to the second team.

This is the first All-Region honor for Croon, Leemans, Hengerer and Abello.

The NFHCA Division I All-Region team announcement is the first in a list of postseason awards to come from the NFHCA over the next several weeks. Next to be announced are the NFHCA Regional Players of the Year on December 12, followed by the NFHCA All-American teams on December 17 and the NFHCA National Player of the Year on December 19.

Players who earn first-team All-Region honors are candidates for All-American recognition.

South Region First Team

Lise Boekaar, Appalachian State University (Midfielder)

Charly Bruder, University of North Carolina (Forward)

Sietske Brüning, University of North Carolina (Midfielder)

Jans Croon, University of Virginia (Defender)

Ryleigh Heck, University of North Carolina (Forward)

Tess Jedeloo, Old Dominion University (Forward)

Clara Larripa, University of Richmond (Midfielder, Forward)

Suze Leemans, University of Virginia (Midfielder)

Alaina McVeigh, Duke University (Forward)

Alice Roeper, James Madison University (Midfielder, Forward)

Mia Schoenbeck, Wake Forest University (Defender, Midfielder)

Kelly Smith, University of North Carolina (Defender)

Reagan Underwood, Liberty University (Defender, Midfielder)

Charlie van Oirschot, Duke University (Midfielder)

Frederique Wollaert, Duke University (Goalkeeper)

Frederique Zandbergen, Old Dominion University (Midfielder)

South Region Second Team

Mia Abello, University of Virginia (Defender)

Suus Broers, Old Dominion University (Goalkeeper)

Skyler Brown, James Madison University (Midfielder)

Louisa Combrinck, Liberty University (Midfielder, Forward)

Kira Curland, Duke University (Midfielder)

Tuti Dell Anna, Liberty University (Forward)

Katie Dixon, University of North Carolina (Midfielder)

Sian Emslie, Old Dominion University (Midfielder)

Sanne Hak, University of North Carolina (Forward)

Meghen Hengerer, University of Virginia (Midfielder)

Serena Langendoen, Old Dominion University (Defender)

Valen Luna Paratore, University of Richmond (Forward)

Morena Macera, Virginia Commonwealth University (Defender, Midfielder)

Daniela Mendez-Trendler, University of Virginia (Midfielder)

Mia Montag, Wake Forest University (Defender)

Cassidy Strittmatter, James Madison University (Midfielder, Forward)