Jans Croon Named Co-ACC Scholar-Athlete of the Year

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia senior back Jans Croon has been named the 2024 Co-ACC Field Hockey Scholar-Athlete of the Year in honors announced Thursday (Feb. 13) by the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Additionally, 15 Virginia student-athletes were named to the Academic All-ACC team.

Croon was named the ACC Defensive Player of the Year and was tabbed as an All-ACC First-Team selection. The San Diego, California, native was also named to the NFHCA All-Region First Team honors and the NFHCA All-America Third Team. Playing from the back line, Croon totaled four points in the Cavaliers’ weekend series against California and Stanford, scoring the game-winning goal against the Cardinal. She added an assist on the game-winning goal in Virginia’s NCAA Tournament first round win over Michigan. Croon finished the year with 12 total points, including four goals.

Croon shares the co-ACC Scholar-Athlete of the Year honor with Alaina McVeigh of Duke.

Croon is the eighth player in program history to be named the ACC Field Hockey Scholar-Athlete of the Year but just the second to do so since the award returned in its present form in 2007. Rachel Robinson was the last Cavalier to earn the honor for the 2019 season.

The ACC Scholar-Athlete of the Year award is presented annually to the top junior or senior student-athletes in their respective sports.

Academic requirements for selection to the All-ACC Academic Team are a 3.0 grade point average for the previous semester and a 3.0 cumulative average during one’s academic career. In addition, student-athletes must compete in at least 50 percent of their team’s contests.

The ACC Honor Roll will be released in July, which recognizes all conference student-athletes with a grade point average of 3.0 for the current academic year.