Virginia Announces 2025 Field Hockey Schedule

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia field hockey team announced its 2025 schedule on Wednesday (July 25).

The slate features 15 regular-season games, including eight home contests and three scrimmages, two of which will be held at home.

Virginia’s home slate begins on Friday, August 29, when the Cavaliers host Penn State. Other non-conference home contests include James Madison (Sept. 14), Liberty (Oct. 14) and Maryland (Oct. 28). ACC opponents Boston College (Sept. 19), Duke (Oct. 3) and North Carolina (Oct. 10) round out the schedule with the regular season wrapping up with a Senior Day game against Wake Forest on Friday, Oct.31.

The road slate is highlighted by the Big Ten/ACC Challenge, with the Cavaliers facing Ohio State and Rutgers in Columbus, Ohio, Sept. 5-7.

Broadcast selections, including games appearing on the ACC Network, will be released and posted to VirginiaSports.com once the Atlantic Coast Conference and ESPN determine them.

Admission is free for all regular-season home matches.