Virginia Announces 2025 Field Hockey Schedule

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia field hockey team announced its 2025 schedule on Wednesday (July 25).

The slate features 15 regular-season games, including eight home contests and three scrimmages, two of which will be held at home.

Virginia’s home slate begins on Friday, August 29, when the Cavaliers host Penn State. Other non-conference home contests include James Madison (Sept. 14), Liberty (Oct. 14) and Maryland (Oct. 28). ACC opponents Boston College (Sept. 19), Duke (Oct. 3) and North Carolina (Oct. 10) round out the schedule with the regular season wrapping up with a Senior Day game against Wake Forest on Friday, Oct.31.

The road slate is highlighted by the Big Ten/ACC Challenge, with the Cavaliers facing Ohio State and Rutgers in Columbus, Ohio, Sept. 5-7.

Broadcast selections, including games appearing on the ACC Network, will be released and posted to VirginiaSports.com once the Atlantic Coast Conference and ESPN determine them.

Admission is free for all regular-season home matches.

EXHIBITIONS    
Saturday August 15 LIBERTY 5 pm
Wednesday August 20 at Old Dominion 2 pm
Saturday August 23 AMERICAN 12 pm
REGULAR SEASON    
Friday August 29 PENN STATE 5 pm
BIG TEN/ ACC Challenge, Columbus, Ohio
Friday September 5 at Ohio State 4 pm
Sunday September 7 vs Rutgers 11 am
Sunday September 14 JAMES MADISON 1 pm
Friday September 19 BOSTON COLLEGE* 5 pm
Sunday September 21 at Syracuse* 12 pm
Friday September 26 at California* TBA
Sunday September 28 at Stanford* 3 pm
Friday October 3 DUKE* 5 pm
Friday October 10 NORTH CAROLINA* 5 pm
Tuesday October 14 LIBERTY 5 pm
Sunday October 19 at William & Mary 1 pm
Friday October 24 at Louisville* 3 pm
Tuesday October 28 MARYLAND 4 pm
Friday October 31 WAKE FOREST* 5 pm

 

