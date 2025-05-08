Croon, Abello Named to USWNT Roster for Ireland Series

U.S. Women’s National Team Head Coach David Passmore has named the 24-athlete squad that will compete in the Cathy Bessant International Series against No. 11 Ireland. The series will feature two International Hockey Federation (FIH) sanctioned matches on Saturday, June 7 and Sunday, June 8, both starting at 10:00 a.m. ET.

“These matches against Ireland are critical in our preparation for the Pan American Cup,” commented Passmore. “They will provide the athletes the opportunity to compete against a higher-ranked opponent, while also allowing the staff to assess performances, the integration of newer and collegiate athletes into different formations and positions, and measure our progress in these important weeks ahead.”

After some recent retirements, this competing group of 24 athletes is a mix of veterans – led by eight Olympians – and emerging talent. Five named athletes made their debuts in January in the New Zealand Series in April, including Abello and Croon. Croon has seven international caps. Abello has one.

For each sanctioned match the competing squad will be narrowed to 18 athletes.