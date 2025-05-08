Croon, Abello Named to USWNT Roster for Ireland Series

U.S. Women’s National Team Head Coach David Passmore has named the 24-athlete squad that will compete in the Cathy Bessant International Series against No. 11 Ireland. The series will feature two International Hockey Federation (FIH) sanctioned matches on Saturday, June 7 and Sunday, June 8, both starting at 10:00 a.m. ET.
“These matches against Ireland are critical in our preparation for the Pan American Cup,” commented Passmore. “They will provide the athletes the opportunity to compete against a higher-ranked opponent, while also allowing the staff to assess performances, the integration of newer and collegiate athletes into different formations and positions, and measure our progress in these important weeks ahead.”
After some recent retirements, this competing group of 24 athletes is a mix of veterans – led by eight Olympians – and emerging talent. Five named athletes made their debuts in January in the New Zealand Series in April, including Abello and Croon. Croon has seven international caps. Abello has one.
For each sanctioned match the competing squad will be narrowed to 18 athletes.
The USA and Ireland played in March at the FIH Hockey Nations Cup in Santiago, Chile. It was a tight contest in the semifinal and although USA took an early lead, Ireland came back and the United Eagles fell 1-2.
The No. 14 USWNT will use the Ireland Series, as well as the upcoming New Zealand series in July, as final preparations before the Pan American Cup set to take place July 24 to August 3, 2025 in Montevideo, Uruguay.
Both matches will be played on the campus of the University of North Carolina at Charlotte at Field 13. Admission is free but fans must have a ticket for entry. Click here to get tickets. Games will be live streamed on USA Field Hockey’s YouTube page.
For more information, visit the 2025 Cathy Bessant International Series: USWNT vs. Ireland Event Page.