Quartet of Cavaliers Compete on Tours with Junior National Team

EUROPE – Four newly minted Cavaliers including Rylee Dennis, Soren Kipphut, Bella Moore and Lauren Sloan were selected and competed as members of the U-16/18 Mixed and U-18 2025 Junior US Women’s National Team on the Europe Tour in Tonbridge, England and Valencia, Spain on April 14th through April 22nd.

First among the Hoos on tour was Soren Kipphut who was selected to the U-16/18 Mixed Junior National Team. The team was slated to play four games in a five Nations Tournament, taking place in Valencia, Spain. The teams in the tournament consisted of the U-16 and U-18 national teams from England, Poland, Scotland, Spain and USA. The USA U-16/18 Mixed Junior team ultimately went undefeated (4-0-0) in the tournament.

Team USA kick started the tournament with a 1-0 victory over Spain on Thursday, April 17 before defeating Poland the following day by the team’s largest margin of the tournament, surpassing the Polish 7-0. Capping off the weekend, Team USA beat Scotland 6-0 and England 3-0 on Saturday and Sunday, April 19-20. The team ended the tournament with 17 goals over the course of four games.

The trio of Rylee Dennis, Bella Moore and Lauren Sloan were named to the U-18 Junior National Team for which was set to play a six Nations Tournament, taking place in Tonbridge, England. The teams in the tournament consisted of U-18 national teams from Czechia, England, Poland, Scotland, Spain and USA. A tough competition ultimately led the USA U-18 team to a 2-0-2 record.

The tour began with an 8-2 victory over Czechia on Friday, April 18 with multiple different athletes finding the back of the net. This was followed by a 1-4 loss to England. Despite the loss, the American’s held off each of England’s penalty corners. Facing Scotland in the third match of the tournament, Team USA ultimately fell 1-2 in a tight competition. Ending on a high note, the team shutout Poland 8-0.