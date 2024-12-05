Hard Lessons Continue for Cavaliers

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — For the University of Virginia men’s basketball team, an extended road trip figured to present significant challenges, and the Cavaliers found no relief at their first stop.

UVA started well Wednesday night in its SEC/ACC Challenge matchup with No. 13 Florida, taking an 18-9 lead at the O’Connell Center. The unbeaten Gators are tall, deep, experienced and athletic, however, and they asserted themselves in the second half of what ended as an 87-69 loss for Virginia.

“They’re an Elite Eight, Sweet Sixteen level team,” UVA forward Elijah Saunders said. “For some of our guys, this was the first time playing in a road environment like this, getting even in a bigger role in this type of environment. So it’s definitely just something to learn from. Their size and physicality was something that we needed to go against. Just a learning experience.”

For the Wahoos (5-3), their next test awaits them in the Lone Star State. They’re flying to Dallas on Thursday, and they’ll practice there twice before taking on SMU (7-2) at Moody Coliseum on Saturday in the ACC opener for both teams.

The 2:15 p.m. game (Eastern) will air on The CW. It will be only the second time the programs have met. In November 2013, Anthony Gill scored 19 points to lead Virginia to a 76-73 win over SMU in the semifinals of the Corpus Christi Challenge in Texas.

That UVA team, well-stocked with future NBA players, went on to sweep the ACC regular-season and tournament titles and advance to the NCAA tournament’s Sweet Sixteen. This UVA team has only one senior (Taine Murray), and its rotation includes four newcomers (three transfers and a freshman).

“We’ve got to stay together,” said Murray, who scored a season-high eight points off the bench Wednesday night in Virginia’s first true road game of the season.

“We can’t hide. Everyone’s got to look in the mirror and come together and address what needs to be addressed. I think we’re close to where we need to be, but we just have to keep staying together and keep going at it.”