Men’s Basketball Earns NABC Academic Award and Three Cavaliers Named to Honors Court

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) announced Thursday (July 17) that Virginia earned a Team Academic Excellence Award, and three Cavaliers were named to the Honors Court.

The NABC Team Academic Excellence Awards recognize men’s basketball programs that completed the 2024-25 academic year with a team GPA of 3.0 or higher. The NABC Honors Court, includes junior, senior and graduate student men’s basketball players who finished the 2024-25 year with a cumulative GPA of 3.2 or higher.

UVA’s Taine Murray (commerce), Bryce Walker (commerce) and Isaac McKneely (American Studies) were named to the NABC Honors Court.

“Education is one of the NABC’s five core values, and we are proud to recognize the academic accomplishments of these programs and individual student-athletes across our sport,” said NABC Executive Director Craig Robinson. “The dedication and hard work of these athletes, along with their coaches and support staff members who prioritize academic success, deserves to be widely celebrated.”

Over 2,400 players earned spots on the NABC Honors Court and nearly 400 programs received NABC Team Academic Excellence Awards for 2024-25.