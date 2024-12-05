Hoos Host Penn Friday To Kick Off Weekend Dual Action

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia wrestling team (2-1) kicks off a weekend of dual action at 7 p.m. on Friday night (Dec. 6) with a matchup against Penn (0-1) at Memorial Gym. Admission is free.
It’s the first of two duals in as many days with the Cavaliers traveling to face VMI (4-1) at 1 p.m. on Saturday (Dec. 7) at Cormack Hall in Lexington, Va.
FRIDAY NIGHT PROMOTIONS
- Free hot cocoa for fans
- Sabre Rewards bonus for students
HOW TO FOLLOW THE ACTION
Friday night’s dual will be streamed on ACCNX which is available at ESPN.com and through the ESPN app. Live stats are also available. Saturday’s dual will not be streamed, though live stats will be available. Links are at VirginiaSports.com. Fans can also get updates by following the program’s official account on X (@UVAWrestling).
NOTING THE HOOS
- Virginia has three wrestlers ranked in the latest individual rankings by InterMat with Nick Hamilton leading the way (No. 15 at 165, Keyveon Roller (No. 28 at 125) and Gable Porter (No. 32 at 133)
- The Cavaliers have dual wins over North Dakota State of the Big 12 and The Citadel of the Southern Conference. The lone loss came to No. 8 Michigan of the Big 10.
• Virginia has four wrestlers who are undefeated in dual action with Keyveon Roller leading the way at 3-0 this season. Gabe Christenson is 2-0 at heavyweight, while Brenan Morgan and Jack Gioffre are both 1-0.
- Jack Gioffree saw his first action last outing against the Wolverines, posting a tech fall at 149 against Michigan’s Nathan Jerore
- Virginia and Penn have faced each other six times with the Quakers holding a 5-1 lead in the series. The last meeting between the teams came in the 2010-11 season at home
- The series with VMI features 55 meetings with the Cavaliers leading 31-24 against the Keydets.
VIRGINIA PROABLES
125: No. 28 Keyveon Roller
133: No. 32 Gable Porter
141: Kyren Butler
149: Jack Gioffre
157: Michael Gioffre
165: No. 15 Nick Hamilton
174: Justin Phillips
184: TBA
197: Max Shulaw OR Ethan Weatherspoon
285: Gabe Christenson
PENN PROBABLES
125: No. 18 Max Gallagher OR Brady Pruett
133: Alex Almeyda OR No. 29 Ryan Miller
141: No. 13 CJ Composto OR Evan Mougalian
149: No. 13 Cross Wasilewski
157: No. 16 Jude Swisher OR Paul Ognissanti
165: Andy Troczynski OR Reed Fullmer
174: No. 6 Nick Incontrera
184: Nate Taylor
197: Jackson Zimmerman OR Josh Labarbera
Hwt: John Pardo