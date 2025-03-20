Three Hoos Advance To Day Two At NCAA Championships

The second day of action begins with quarterfinals and consolation matches at noon Friday (March 21) on ESPNU. The tournament is being held at the Wells Fargo Center.

PHILADELPHIA – Three members of the Virginia wrestling team will advance to the second day of competition at the NCAA Wrestling Championships as Dylan Cedeno, Jack Gioffre and Nick Hamilton all split matches in Thursday action (March 20).

• Jack Gioffre (149) pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the day as he knocked off No. 4 seed Paniro Johnson in the first round of action. Gioffre entered the tournament as the No. 29 seed.• Gioffre picked up his win in overtime, holding even through the two minute sudden victory period before taking the match 5-2 in the first round of tie breaks.• Gioffre dropped his second match of the day, an 8-5 decision to No. 13 seed Dylan D’Emilio of Ohio State in the Round of 16.• Dylan Cedeno (141) also won his first match of the day, taking an 11-1 major decision over No. 22 seed Jordan Soriano of Drexel. Cedeno is the No. 11 seed in his weight class.• Cedeno then dropped his Round of 16 matchup to No. 6 seed Vance VomBaur of Minnesota.• Nick Hamilton (165) fell in his opening match with No. 6 seed Cameron Amine of Oklahoma State in a 2-0 decision. The match was decided on an escape point and a riding time point.• Hamilton advanced to the second day of action with a 10-3 decision over No. 24 seed Cesar Alvan of Columbia in a match he controlled throughout. Hamilton is the No. 25 seed in his weight class.• Keyveon Roller (125) lost both matches on the day in his first NCAA Championships appearance.“Our guys are our here battling. We got three (of four) through day one and still in the fight. Jack Gioffre lost a heartbreaker on the championship side, but he’s in a great place mentally and he has his head on straight. We’re really excited to see what he’s going to do Friday. Dylan Cedeno is a pro and his dream to become an All-American is still intact. The same with Nick Hamilton and he looked great in his last match of the night.”

125

No. 26 seed Keyveon Roller

Champ Rd1: No. 7 seed Troy Spratley (Okla. State) tech fall Roller, 15-0 (4:18)

Conso. R1: No. 23 seed Tanner Jordan (SDSU) major dec. Roller, 11-2

141

No. 11 seed Dylan Cedeno

Champ Rd1: Cedeno major dec. No. 22 seed Jordan Soriano (Drexel), 11-1

R16: No. 6 seed Vance VomBaur (Minnesota) dec. Cedeno, 4-0

Conso. R2: Cedeno vs. No. 28 seed Danny Pucino (Illinois) on Friday morning

149

No. 29 seed Jack Gioffre

Champ Rd1: Gioffre dec. No. 4 seed Paniro Johnson (Iowa State), 5-2 (TB-1)

R16: No. 13 seed Dylan D’Emilio (Ohio State) dec. Gioffre, 8-5

Conso. R2: Gioffre vs. No. 14 seed Chance Lamer (Cal Poly) on Friday morning

165

No. 25 seed Nick Hamilton

Champ Rd1: No. 6 seed Cameron Amine (Okla. State) dec. Hamilton, 2-0

Conso. R1: Hamilton dec. No. 24 seed Cesar Alvan (Columbia), 10-3

Conso. R2: Hamilton vs. No. 10 seed Andrew Sparks (Minnesota) on Friday morning