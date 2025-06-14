Parker Qualifies For U.S. Senior National Team

NEWARK, N.J. – Ian Parker, an assistant coach with the Virginia wrestling team, locked up his spot on the U.S. Senior National Team with a third place finish at the Prudential Center prior to the start of Final X. Parker won his true third-place match at 70kg in freestyle.

As a part of the U.S. National Team, Parker is now eligible for financial support in terms of a stipend, plus training and competition opportunities through USA Wrestling to continue his training to represent the United States.

Parker claimed his spot on the U.S. team with a 7-4 decision over Bryce Andonian. The Virginia assistant took the early lead on Andonian with a four-point move and a takedown to go up 6-0 in the bout. Andonian cut into the lead with a pair of takedowns, but a step out by Parker locked up the 7-4 victory.