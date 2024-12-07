Hoos Limp Home from Taxing Trip

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

DALLAS — For stretches Saturday afternoon at Moody Coliseum, Virginia played the brand of basketball associated with the program for the past 15 years. The Cavaliers held ACC newcomer SMU scoreless for the final 4:25 of the first half and the first 4:04 of the second.

“We got on the floor, we dove, we did some things that resemble us a lot more today than we have [recently],” interim head coach Ron Sanchez said. “And that’s the encouraging piece.”

The discouraging piece for the Wahoos was their performance over the final 10 minutes of their ACC opener. After junior guard Isaac McKneely’s fourth 3-pointer pushed UVA’s lead to seven with 10:19 to play, SMU called a timeout. Once play resumed, the Mustangs gathered momentum, and the Hoos unraveled. UVA scored only six points the rest of the way—all on free throws—and lost 63-51 to an SMU team playing its first-ever ACC game.

“When we’re up seven late in the game, we’ve got to find a way to close it out and get a win,” said McKneely, who with 17 points was the only Cavalier to score in double figures.

With 6:24 remaining, sophomore center Blake Buchanan hit both ends of a one-and-one to put UVA ahead 47-44. That was the Hoos’ last lead. Back-to-back 3-pointers by senior guard Kario Oquendo, who came in shooting 51.6 percent from beyond the arc, put SMU (8-2, 1-0) ahead to stay.

The rest of the Mustangs were a combined 4 for 18 from 3-point range, but Oquendo (game-high 21 points) was 4 for 6. He had open looks on most of his attempts. Oquendo figured prominently in UVA’s scouting report on SMU, but “we lost him a few times and he had some timely shots,” McKneely said.

The Cavaliers (5-4, 0-1) had other problems. They committed six turnovers in the final eight minutes, and SMU pounced on their mistakes.

“I think some of our youth and inexperience showed down that stretch,” Sanchez said.

It was still a five-point game when McKneely passed to 6-foot-10 freshman Jacob Cofie cutting to the basket with about 3:30 to play. The sequence that followed typified the Hoos’ late-game woes. Cofie caught the ball and soared for what would have been an emphatic dunk, but his attempt ricocheted off the rim, and SMU grabbed the rebound.

“Just got a little excited in the moment,” Cofie said.

So it went for the Hoos in the final minutes Saturday as they dropped their ACC opener for the first time since the 2007-08 season.

As the game tightened, Sanchez said, the Mustangs started “denying iMac the ball, really jumping and forcing other guys to make plays, which today was a little bit of a challenge, honestly.”

One of Virginia’s starters, sophomore guard Dai Dai Ames, played only seven minutes in the first half before leaving with an ankle injury. He didn’t return. Another starter, junior forward Elijah Saunders, was in foul trouble for most of the game and went 0 for 6 from the floor.