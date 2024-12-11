Gretchen Walsh Wins 50 Fly, Sets American Record at World Championships

BUDAPEST, Hungary – Virginia senior Gretchen Walsh set an American record and won a gold medal on Wednesday (Dec. 11) on the second day of the six-day 2024 World Aquatics 25m Championships at the Duna Arena in Budapest, Hungary.

Walsh won the 50 Butterfly in 24.01, the second-fastest time ever, only trailing her world record mark of 23.94 she set the day before in the event’s semifinals. It was her first time becoming a world champion in an individual event.

“I feel that no record can compare to a title like that, to be a world champion is the coolest thing ever,” Walsh said. “So I’m happy to be here. Happy to get my hand on the wall first. And yeah, it’s been a crazy couple of days. It’s so special. I love all the people here for Team USA and all of my competitors as well. They just push me day in, day out here. And then obviously, back home as well. So very grateful for them.”

Walsh set an American record forty minutes before in her semifinal swim in the 100 Freestyle. She clocked a 50.49, the second-fastest time ever in the event.

UVA alum Kate Douglass also competed in the 100 Free, finishing third in the semis with a 51.67. Douglass set the previous American record of 50.82 last month in Singapore.

Incoming freshman Katie Grimes won bronze in her first event, finishing third in the 800 Freestyle in 8:05.90. UVA alumna Paige Madden was fourth at 8:07.22.

Grad student Alex Walsh won bronze with the Mixed 4×50 Medley Relay. Walsh swam the anchor leg of the prelim session, with the Americans finishing third in the evening final. It was her second medal of the meet after earning silver in the 200 IM on Tuesday.

Junior Emma Weber advanced to the semifinals of the 100 Breast, finishing 16th with a 1:05.36 in her first world championship appearance.

The meet continues on Thursday, with preliminary action starting at 3 a.m. ET. Semifinals and finals begin at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Gretchen Walsh and Douglass will swim in prelims of the 100 IM in Thursday’s early session before facing off in the final of the 100 Free to start the evening session. The 4×200 Free Relay will also be contested on Thursday

The meet runs through Sunday, Dec. 15. Final and semifinal sessions stream live on Peacock each day.