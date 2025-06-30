Gretchen Walsh Wins Honda Cup, Named Collegiate Woman Athlete of the Year

NEW YORK– Virginia swimmer Gretchen Walsh (Nashville, Tenn.) was named the Collegiate Woman Athlete of the Year and presented with the prestigious Honda Cup during the 49th anniversary broadcast of the Collegiate Women Sports Awards (CWSA) presented by Honda on CBS Sports Network, in the CBS Studios in New York City on Monday (June 30).

The Honda Sports Award is presented annually by the CWSA to the top women athletes in 12 NCAA-sanctioned sports and signifies “the best of the best in collegiate athletics”. The 12 honorees were chosen by a vote of administrators from over 1,000 NCAA member schools compete for the Top Three and the Honda Cup. Past Honda Cup winners include icons such as Caitlin Clark (2023, 2024), Breanna Stewart (2016), Rachel Garcia (2019, 2021), Misty May (1999), Mia Hamm (1994), and Jackie Joyner-Kersee (1985).

Walsh is the second-ever Cavalier to win the Honda Cup, joining Dawn Staley (1991). She is the first athlete from the ACC to win the honor since Mia Hamm (Soccer, North Carolina) in 1994.

“I feel like I’m on cloud nine right now,” Walsh said. “Honestly, being nominated for this award last year was a big deal to me. To win it this year is obviously unreal. It’s interesting this sport, you know, it’s all year round, and it feels like it never stops. But to have these moments of knowing that all the hard work and the never-ending training is coming to fruition, and it’s worth it. It’s really nice to have this recognition and to win this award among such an amazing group of athletes. And these women, all of us, different disciplines, different sports, but just excelling in all fields, it is really cool to be represented in a group like this.”

Walsh is the ninth swimmer to win the Honda Cup, joining Simone Manuel (2018), Katie Ledecky (2017), Missy Franklin (2015), Tara Kirk (2004), Christina Teuscher (2000), Mary T. Meagher (1987), Tracy Caulkins(1982, 1984) and Jill Sterkel.

“I feel like this is a win for swimming as well, as much as it is for myself,” Walsh said. “I feel like I always take a lot of pride in representing the people who have come before me in the sport, especially women who have, so to be amongst that list of names is so cool. I know Katie Ledecky is still swimming, but she’s always been such a great mentor for me, especially on these team trips that we take. Missy Franklin, amazing. I mean, she’s just got the personality that everyone dreams to have in such a difficult sport. And then, of course, I used to swim back in the same pool that Tracy Caulkins grew up swimming in. So that’s definitely a full circle moment for me.”

Paige Bueckers (Basketball, UConn) and NiJaree Canady (Softball, Texas Tech) were the other two named as the Top Three finalists. The Top Three award began in 2009-10. Prior to that, the committee recognized a Top Five starting in 2004-05. Walsh is the first Cavalier to be named to the Top Three.

Walsh has cemented her legacy as one of the most decorated swimmers in collegiate history. A two-time Honda Award winner for Swimming & Diving and two-time CSCAA National Swimmer of the Year, Walsh played a pivotal role in leading Virginia to the NCAA team title in each of her four seasons. She captured seven NCAA titles in 2025, including individual victories in the 50 Free, 100 Free, and 100 Fly, bringing her career total to 25 NCAA Championship titles, with nine individual wins. Walsh’s dominance extended to relay events, where she went a perfect 16-for-16 in NCAA relay competitions over her four-year career. She currently holds four NCAA individual records (50 Free, 100 Free, 100 Back and 100 Fly) and is part of all five NCAA relay records.

Her impact on the sport reaches beyond the NCAA. Walsh has set 17 world records and 38 American records. She won four medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics (two gold, two silver), helping set two relay world records and one individual Olympic record at the Games. At the 2024 World Aquatics 25m Championships, she won seven world titles en route to being named the Best Female Swimmer (MVP Award). Last month, she won three golds and a silver at the US National Championships to qualify for four events at next month’s World Aquatics Championships.

In addition to her athletic honors, she has also been lauded for her academic acumen. She is a three-time CSC Academic All-American, being named the 2025 CSC Academic All-America Team Member of the Year for swimming. She is also a two-time ACC Scholar-Athlete of the Year, graduating in May with a bachelor’s degree from the McIntire School of Commerce, minoring in mathematics.

“Congratulations to Gretchen Walsh on being awarded the prestigious Honda Cup,” said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips, Ph.D. “Her remarkable achievements in the pool and dedication to excellence have made her one of the most decorated student-athletes in ACC and NCAA swimming history. Having four ACC student-athletes among the Honda Cup finalists is a testament to the strength of women’s sports in our league and the national impact of our female student-athletes.”

In addition to the three finalists, nine others were honored as the individual sport recipients of the Honda Sports Awards: Olivia Babcock, (Volleyball, Pittsburgh) Jordan Bowers (Gymnastics, Oklahoma), Aaliyah Butler (Track & Field, Georgia), NiJaree Canady (Softball, Texas Tech), Kate Faasse (Soccer, North Carolina), Chloe Humphrey (Lacrosse, North Carolina), Maria José Marin (Golf, Arkansas) Doris Lemngole, (Cross Country, Alabama), Darja Vidmanova (Tennis, Georgia) and Maddie Zimmer (Field Hockey, Northwestern).

“On behalf of Honda, I am thrilled to congratulate Gretchen Walsh on winning the 2025 Honda Cup. Her dedication, talent, and sportsmanship truly embody the spirit of excellence that the Collegiate Women Sports Awards celebrate,” said Monica Oliverio, vice president of General Administration, American Honda Motor Co., Inc. “We also extend our congratulations to all the remarkable athletes of The CWSA Class of 2025. It’s an honor to support such outstanding individuals.”

The CWSA, entering its 49th year, has honored the nation’s top NCAA women athletes for their superior athletic skills, leadership, academic excellence and eagerness to participate in community service. Since commencing its partnership in 1986, Honda has provided more than $3.4 million in institutional grants to the universities of the award winners and nominees to support women’s athletics programs.