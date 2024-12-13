Freshmen's Contributions Crucial in Comeback Win

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — With his team trailing by a point in an unexpectedly tight game, Elijah Saunders went to the line for two free throws Thursday night. After making the first, Saunders missed the second, but Jacob Cofie soared for the rebound and then passed the basketball out to Ishan Sharma on the right wing.

Sharma’s fourth 3-pointer put the Virginia Cavaliers ahead to stay, at 40-37, and they went on to post a 59-41 victory over Bethune-Cookman at John Paul Jones Arena.

On a night when UVA (6-4) missed 14 of its first 15 shots from the floor and trailed by three at the half, its two first-years helped the home team avoid having to endure any undue late-game suspense.

“We got a great lift from the freshmen today,” interim head coach Ron Sanchez said. “You gotta go through some experiences in order for you to grow, and Ish is a hard worker. Jacob is a really hard worker as well.”

The 6-foot-10 Cofie, who’s from Seattle, contributed 12 points and 10 rebounds—his second double-double as a Cavalier—in 20-plus minutes off the bench.

The 6-foot-5 Sharma didn’t start, either. With sophomore guard Dai Dai Ames sidelined with an ankle injury, however, Sharma played a season-high 25 minutes and 36 seconds. He made 4 of 7 shots from beyond the arc and finished with 12 points, also a season high.

“What you saw today is what he’s done in practice many times,” Sanchez said of Sharma, “and it’s just a matter of time. We like to say that hard work is rewarded when the opportunity presents itself.”

With Ames out, “Ish was asked to do more,” Sanchez said, “and he stepped up. He was the next man up and he did a really good job.”

Sharma said: “I was ready to do whatever the team needed. So when my number was called, I was ready to go.”

In the frontcourt, 6-foot-11 sophomore Blake Buchanan “is usually our defensive anchor,” Sanchez said, “and he was a little off today, and Jacob stepped in and did a really good job as well. Those two guys, we’re very pleased with what they did for us today.”

Sharma, the consummate gym rat, often can be found getting up extra shots at JPJ. He came into the game shooting only 21.4 percent from 3-point range, but his self-confidence never wavered.

“It’s just a matter of staying ready,” said Sharma, who’s from Toronto. “So you trust the work you do, and eventually it’s going to go in.”

Ames, a transfer from Kansas State who’s averaging 8.1 points per game, sprained his ankle in the first half of Virginia’s game at SMU on Saturday afternoon. Sanchez said it’s not considered a long-term injury.

“I just felt that he was a little sore, and [playing against Bethune-Cookman] might have set him back further,” Sanchez said, “so we wanted to be really smart with his recovery.”