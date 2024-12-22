Saunders Finding His Comfort Zone at UVA

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — In his two seasons at San Diego State, Elijah Saunders attempted only 31 free throws, and he rarely went to the line in pressure situations.

Saunders, a 6-foot-8 junior, has a larger role at Virginia. Twelve games into his first season as a Cavalier, he’s shot 34 free throws (and made 28 of them).

“It’s a luxury when one of your power forwards is the guy that you can get the ball to at the end of the game and have him try to seal the game for you,” UVA interim head coach Ron Sanchez said.

That’s what Saunders did Sunday afternoon in Virginia’s 63-58 win over American at John Paul Jones Arena. In the Wahoos’ final non-conference game, they saw the Eagles rally four times to take second-half leads. Each time the Hoos regained the lead—their largest deficit was five (47-42)—but they were up only three when Saunders went to the line with 24.7 seconds left.

To that point, Virginia had made only 2 of 6 free throws, but Saunders calmly sank both ends of his one-and-one. Eight seconds later, after a missed 3-point attempt by American, Saunders went back to the line for another one-and-one, and this time he split the pair.

With 10.3 seconds left, the Eagles hit their 11th trey to make it 59-56, and they fouled Saunders in the backcourt a moment later. Had he missed the front end of this one-and-one, American would have had a chance to tie with another 3-pointer, but he made both shots, allowing the Cavaliers to exhale at the end of a game that featured 13 lead changes.

“I haven’t really been in that situation yet in college,” Saunders said of taking late-game free throws, “but in high school, I used to be in that situation a lot, so I kind of [focus on] just having a level head going to the line.”

Elijah Saunders speaks with the ACC Network after today's win vs. American!

Saunders led all scorers with a career-high 21 points and also pulled down a game-high eight rebounds. He was 7 for 9 from the floor and 7 for 8 from the line. For the season, he’s averaging 11.3 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. He missed his only 3-point attempt Sunday, but he’s shooting 38.7 percent from long range this season.

“Elijah has shown the ability to kind of be a three-level scorer,” Sanchez said. “Today you saw him play in front of the rim, hit a pull-up. We’ve seen him shoot the 3-ball. He also can make free throws … I think he did a fantastic job down the stretch. So for him it’s just continuing to develop that confidence and to want to play that role, and for us as a staff it’s continuing to make sure that we put him in spots to be successful.”

Saunders, who’s from Phoenix, has scored at least 15 points in four of Virginia’s past five games. He said he’s “getting more comfortable with our offense, kind of knowing where my points are going to come from and knowing when to be a screener and when to try to be more aggressive, so I’ll just say I’m feeling more comfortable.”

The 240-pound Saunders impressed American head coach Duane Simpkins, a former Maryland standout.

“He’s strong,” Simpkins said of No. 2.