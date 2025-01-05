Cavaliers Coming Up Short on Boards

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The University of Virginia men’s basketball team leaves Sunday for an extended stay on the West Coast. The Cavaliers played one of the ACC’s three new members, SMU, in Dallas last month, and they’ll face the other two this week in California.

First up for UVA (8-6 overall, 1-2 ACC) is a late-night date with Cal (7-7, 0-3) in Berkeley on Wednesday. The Wahoos close their road trip next Saturday against Stanford (9-5, 1-2) in Palo Alto.

“I think it’s a good opportunity for us to come together as a group and bond a little bit out there and hopefully come back home with two wins,” junior guard Isaac McKneely said.

For that to happen, the Hoos must shore up deficiencies in several areas, most notably their performance on the backboards. In its three ACC games, UVA has been outrebounded 112-72. Especially costly has been Virginia’s inability to keep opponents from coming up with offensive rebounds.

Against NC State on New Year’s Eve, UVA won despite giving up 13 offensive rebounds and 18 second-chance points. But in losses to SMU and Louisville, the Cavaliers were unable to overcome their opponents’ dominance on the boards.

SMU outrebounded Virginia 36-25 and rallied to win 63-51 in its ACC debut on Dec. 7. Louisville finished with 42 boards, to only 25 for the Hoos, in its 70-50 win Saturday at John Paul Jones Arena, where the crowd included the two greatest rebounders in UVA history: Ralph Sampson and Travis Watson.

Three Cardinals—6-foot-11 James Scott (nine), 6-foot-6 Terrence Edwards Jr. (nine) and 6-foot-5 Aboubacar Traore (eight)—combined to pull down more boards than all the Cavaliers. Louisville had 14 offensive rebounds.

For Virginia, 6-foot-5 senior Taine Murray, primarily a perimeter player, grabbed a team-high five rebounds Saturday. The Hoos’ frontcourt starters—6-foot-8 junior Elijah Saunders and 6-foot-10 freshman Jacob Cofie—had four rebounds between them, and the team’s reserve centers, 6-foot-11 sophomore Blake Buchanan and 6-foot-10 redshirt freshman Anthony Robinson, combined for three boards.

Size, experience and athleticism all factor into rebounding, but “there is a level of tenacity that you have to have in order to want to be a rebounder,” said interim head coach Ron Sanchez, who added that he believes Virginia “should be a much better rebounding team than we are right now.”

The Hoos work on rebounding “every day in practice, we’re definitely capable of it, but a lot of it’s just effort,” the 6-foot-4 McKneely said. “Boxing out and getting rebounds is not a talent thing, it’s just effort, who wants it more. [The Cardinals] wanted it more than us tonight, so credit to them for that, but we’ve got to fix that for the rest of the season going forward.”

For the season, Cofie is the Hoos’ top rebounder (5.6 per game), followed by Saunders (4.9) and Buchanan (4.6). Buchanan, who started Virginia’s first 10 games, leads the team with 28 offensive rebounds.

As the Cavaliers head into their second extended road trip of the season, their objectives are clear, Sanchez said. “We just have to continue to work on eliminating the things that are hurting us right now, particularly defensive rebounding. We gotta shoot the ball better, we have to continue to be aggressive, and we just have to play together.”

Against the Cards, “I think today we fractured a little bit,” Sanchez said. “We became a little more individual. Our strength is our unity and we have to continue to do that. But then from an effort standpoint, we have to make sure that we match the intensity of the opponent.”