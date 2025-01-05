Virginia to Honor Female Olympians for National Girls and Women in Sports Day

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The University of Virginia Department of Athletics and the Maxine Platzer Lynn Women’s Center announced that UVA’s female 2024 Paris Olympians will be honored at the National Girls and Women in Sports Day (NGWSD) celebration on Sunday, Jan. 26. TICKETS

This year’s NGWSD celebration, themed “From Grounds to Glory,” will take place as part of the women’s basketball game against Louisville that tips at 2 p.m. The Olympians will be honored in a halftime ceremony on the court and those who can attend in person will be available for an autograph session following the game.

There will also be a pregame NGWSD youth sports festival on the concourse of John Paul Jones Arena from 12:30-1:50 p.m. The festival will include multiple sports stations for youth to participate and feature UVA student-athletes from various programs. Youth who participate in the sports festival will receive a complimentary t-shirt.

Doors will open at 12:30 p.m. Admission to the festival and the autograph session is free with a game ticket. The game is presented by Flow Automotive.