Todd DeSorbo Joins Coach’s Corner Radio Show Tonight

Listen Live to the Virginia Sports Radio Network
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The weekly Coach’s Corner radio show is set to air from 7-8 p.m on Monday, Jan. 6. The show is hosted by John Freeman, the “Voice of the Cavaliers.” Joining tonight’s show is Virginia swimming head coach Todd DeSorbo.
Due to the weather, the show will not be held at the Dairy Market this week.
There are a number of ways for fans to listen to and interact with the program. Radio affiliates across the Virginia Sports Radio Network (VSRN) are scheduled to broadcast the show. For a complete list of VSRN affiliates, click here. Free online audio is also available on VirginiaSports.com and through the Virginia Sports mobile app.
Fans are encouraged to submit questions to the show by emailing askcoach@virginiasp.com, askjohn@virginiasp.com or by tweeting @johnfreemanuva.
Virginia interim head men’s basketball coach Ron Sanchez will return to the show next Monday (Jan. 13).
2024-25 Coach’s Corner (all shows start at 7:06 p.m.)
Monday, Jan. 6 – Remote only (weather)
Monday, Jan. 13 – Milkman’s Bar
Monday, Jan. 20 – Milkman’s Bar
Monday, Jan. 27 – Starr Hill (Charlottesville)
Tuesday, Feb. 4 – Starr Hill (Charlottesville)
Monday, Feb. 10 – Starr Hill (Charlottesville)
Tuesday, Feb. 18 – Starr Hill (Charlottesville)
Monday, Feb. 24 – Starr Hill (Charlottesville)
Monday, Mar. 3 – Starr Hill (Charlottesville)
Monday, Mar. 10 – Starr Hill (Charlottesville)
Monday, Mar. 17 – Starr Hill (Charlottesville)
Note: Dates are subject to change.
More on Dairy Market
Dairy Market is the premier food, beverage & retail hall in the heart of Charlottesville, Va. With 16 diverse vendors, weekly events, and a family-friendly space, there’s something for everyone at the Market. For more information on Dairy Market, visit www.dairymarketcville.com or follow on Instagram and Facebook.