Hoos Settling In On West Coast

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

Born and raised in Phoenix, Elijah Saunders spent two years at San Diego State after graduating from high school, and he hasn’t seen much snow in his 21 years. Had he stayed in Charlottesville this week, Saunders would have had ample opportunity to toss a snowball or two, but the University of Virginia men’s basketball team left town Sunday afternoon to avoid the winter storm that was bearing down on Central Virginia.

On the Cavaliers’ trip to California, however, their plane stopped to refuel in Oklahoma City, where Saunders was treated to a rare sight. “It was crazy,” he said. “I’ve never seen snow like that.”

The team arrived in the Bay Area on Sunday night and settled in for a weeklong stay. The Wahoos (8-6 overall, 1-2 ACC) will play two games before heading home: the first against Cal (7-7, 0-3) in Berkeley on Wednesday (11 p.m. Eastern) and the second against Stanford (9-5, 1-2) in Palo Alto on Saturday (4 p.m. Eastern). Stanford’s roster includes former UVA lacrosse star Cole Kastner.

Cal and Stanford, which hosts Virginia Tech on Wednesday night, are two of the ACC’s three new members, along with SMU. The Hoos opened conference play last month with a 63-51 loss to the Mustangs in Dallas.

Saunders is familiar with both of the ACC’s West Coast schools. As a sophomore last season, the 6-foot-8 forward helped San Diego State defeat both Cal and Stanford, which were then longtime members of the Pac-12.

Those games were played in Southern California. In 2022-23, San Diego State knocked off Stanford in Palo Alto. Saunders didn’t play in that game, but he remembers the atmosphere at the Cardinal’s 7,200-seat Maples Pavilion, where the official attendance was 3,945.

“It was not too packed,” Saunders said by phone Monday night. “I felt like San Diego State had a lot of fans there.”

In this era of player movement, rosters often change dramatically from one season to the next, but Saunders matched up in 2023-24 against several of the players he’ll face this week, including former UVA recruiting target Andrej Stojakovic, a 6-foot-7 guard whose father was an NBA standout.

Stojakovic played for Stanford last season, however. He’s now a Golden Bear who’s the ACC’s second-leading scorer (19.9 ppg). But Stanford still has several formidable weapons, including the ACC’s top scorer, 7-foot-1 Maxime Raynaud (20.9 ppg).

The Cavaliers will try to frustrate Stojakovic and Raynaud, interim head coach Ron Sanchez said, “but it’s a team thing. It’s not an individual thing. It’s not a one-on-one thing. We as a group have to help each other and be connected.”

The Hoos lead their series with the Golden Bears, 2-0. In December 2015, UVA edged Cal 63-61 in overtime at John Paul Jones Arena. A year later, Virginia defeated Cal 56-52 at Haas Pavilion in Berkeley.

UVA is 1-7 all-time against Stanford. They haven’t met since Nov. 18, 2010, when the Cardinal won 81-60 in Palo Alto.

For the Cavaliers, this is their second extended road trip of the season. In early December, they flew to Gainesville, Fla., where they lost to the then-undefeated Florida Gators, and then to Dallas, where SMU rallied for a victory in its first-ever ACC game.

This trip, though, is more complicated, with the three-hour time difference between Virginia and California.

Starting last summer, Sanchez said Monday on the ACC coaches’ media availability, the UVA staff “spent a lot of time trying to figure out not only this week, but what we did in the weeks leading up to this. How much energy do we spend? How do we adjust our [body] clocks? When do we start practice? At what time are we going to go to bed? At what time are we going to get them up? So there’s been a lot of meetings and a lot of time invested into trying to make sure that we can perform at the best level that we can.”

Once the Hoos return to Charlottesville, they’ll start preparing for their Jan. 15 game against SMU at JPJ.

Virginia’s strength and conditioning coach, Mike Curtis, previously held that position with the NBA’s Memphis Grizzlies, and his “input on this trip was fantastic,” Sanchez said.

Adjusting to the time difference, Saunders said, usually takes him about 48 hours. Waking up in Berkeley on Monday “was kind of rough,” he said, “but I think going forward, by Wednesday and of course on Saturday, we’ll be adjusted.”