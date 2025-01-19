No. 5 Virginia Tops Old Dominion 6-1 in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. – The No. 5 Virginia men’s tennis team (2-0) defeated Old Dominion (2-1) 6-1 on Sunday (Jan. 19) at the Country Club of Virginia.

The Cavaliers got on the board first, winning the doubles point against the Monarchs. Old Dominion tied the match with a singles win on court four before Virginia rattled off five singles wins to pull away from the Monarchs.

Old Dominion won on doubles court three to open the match, but Virginia took the other two matches on doubles courts one and three to take an early 1-0 lead.

The Monarchs tied the match at one with a 6-3, 6-3 win on court four. Freshmen Keegan Rice and Rafael Jódar then picked up straight set wins on courts two and three to give the Cavaliers a 3-1 lead.

Sophomore Dylan Dietrich won the clincher for Virginia, winning a hard-fought match on the top court against No. 70 Connor van Schallwyk 7-6 (6), 3-6, 7-6 (4).

Graduate student James Hopper and freshman Jangjun Kim picked up the other victories for the Cavaliers.

NEXT UP