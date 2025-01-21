Cavaliers Snap Losing Streak With Win Over Boston College

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia Cavaliers (9-10, 2-6 ACC) snapped their five-game losing streak with a 74-56 victory over the Boston College Eagles (9-10, 1-6 ACC) on Tuesday night (Jan. 21) at John Paul Jones Arena.

The Cavaliers shot 52 percent (26 of 50), including 55 percent (11 of 20) from deep, and outrebounded the Eagles 30-23. UVA never trailed Tuesday night.

Isaac McKneely led the way with 21 points off a career-high tying six 3-pointers while Andrew Rohde matched his UVA high with 16 points (5-6 FG, 2 3FG), Elijah Saunders tallied 10 points along with six rebounds and Blake Buchanan logged seven points and six rebounds.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Isaac McKneely kicked off the contest’s scoring with a 3-pointer to put the Cavaliers ahead to stay. Virginia shot 55.2 percent (16 of 29) and drilled nine triples en route to a commanding 41-23 advantage at intermission. McKneely led UVA in the first half with 12 points off a 4-for-5 showing from deep.

Though Virginia’s shooting slowed down in the second half, the Cavaliers remained in control and went on to secure the 18-point victory. Around the 16-minute mark of the half, Boston College’s Donald Hand Jr. and Virginia’s Elijah Saunders were assessed flagrant twos on separate plays, and each was ejected from the game.

UP NEXT

Virginia hosts Notre Dame on Saturday, Jan. 25. Tipoff at John Paul Jones Arena is set for 6:30 p.m. on ESPN2.