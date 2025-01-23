Virginia Swimming Friday and Saturday in Texas

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams compete at the Eddie Reese Texas Showdown Friday and Saturday, Jan. 24-25, at the Lee and Joe Jamil Texas Swimming Center in Austin, Texas.

There will be three sessions: 11 a.m. Friday, 6:30 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. Saturday

ORDER OF SWIM EVENTS

Friday Morning: 200 Medley Relay, 500 Free, 200 IM, 50 Free and a pros race and followed by timed finals

Friday Night: 200 Free Relay, 400 IM, 100 Fly, 200 Free, 100 Breast, 100 Back, Diving, another pros race with the 400 Medley Relay concluding the night program

Saturday morning: 200 Back, 100 Free, 200 Breast, 200 Fly, 1650 Free, a pro race and concludes with the 400 Free Relay

ORDER OF DIVE EVENTS

Friday 11 a.m.- women’s 1-meter followed by the men’s 3-meter at 12:20 pm, women’s 3-meter at 1:30 pm. On Friday night, each dive team will designate two divers from each gender to go last in dive order in each 3-meter event. Those last two divers from each team will finish their 6th round as part of the night session. Saturday will conclude the diving at 10:30 am with the men’s 3-meter.

MEET NOTES

The meet will be scored as a triple dual over the three sessions with normal dual meet scoring

Additionally the meet will scored in championship style each session, with a team winner for each session

Friday night will feature A-Finals in each event with two pre-determined entrants from each team

Virginia women are ranked No. 1 in the updated CSCAA rankings. Texas is No. 2, NC state No. 8 and Arizona State No. 17

Virginia men are ranked No. 18. Texas is No. 1, Arizona State No. 4 and NC State No. 6

These are the final dual meets of the season for the Cavaliers

The meet features the No. 1 women’s team and the No. 1 Men’s Team (Texas), as well as the 2024 NCAA Champions on both the men (Arizona State) and the women

Between the four teams, there are 14 swimmers on their current rosters who competed at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Including alumni, the four schools had 34 swimmers competing in Paris

VIRGINIA NOTES

The Cavaliers have three of the top five times in the 100 Free this season (Gretchen Walsh 45.58c, Anna Moesch 46.76, Claire Curzan 46.98) and the top two times in the 100 Back (Walsh 49.31 and Curzan 49.37) and 200 Back (Curzan 1:46.87 and Walsh 1:48.18). Walsh and Curzan are first and third in the 100 Fly (47.76c and 49.50). Alex Walsh has the top time in the 200 Breast (2:03.97 c) and 200 IM (1:51.12c)

Gretchen Walsh holds the top time in the nation this year in five events: 50 Free, 100 Free, 100 Back, 50 Fly and 100 Fly

Gretchen Walsh holds the NCAA (and American) record in four of those events: 50 Free, 100 Free, 100 Back and 100 Fly, all of which were set last season

Claire Curzan holds the NCAA (and American) record in the 200 Back with her time from the Tennessee Invite (1:46.87)

The UVA women have the top time in the 200 Free (1:24.68), 400 Free (3:06.93), 200 Medley (1:31.53) and 400 Medley 3:25.35) relays

Spencer Nicholas ranks fourth in the 100 Fly (44.41) on the men’s side

The UVA men have the second fastest time in the 400 Medley Relay (3:02.01) and are fourth in the 200 Free Relay (1:15.86)

