Virginia Women Set Records at Texas Showdown

AUSTIN, Texas – The Virginia men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams completed the first day of the two-day Eddie Reese Texas Showdown on Friday (Jan. 24) at the Lee and Joe Jamil Texas Swimming Center in Austin, Texas.

The Cavalier women won 10 of the 11 events competed on Friday.

The Virginia women set an American record in the 400 Medley Relay, with sophomore Claire Curzan, grad student Alex Walsh, senior Gretchen Walsh and freshman Anna Moesch posting a 3:21.48.

Senior Lizzy Kaye set the program record in 1-meter diving with a total of 338.60.

Senior Gretchen Walsh won two individual events, the 50 Free (20.74) and the 100 Fly (47.48).

Grad student Alex Walsh won the 200 IM (1:51.80) and the 100 Breast (56.98), both times ranking as the fastest in the NCAA this season. Freshman Katie Grimes also posted the NCAA’s top time in the 400 IM (3:59.02).

The men’s best showing was in the 200 Free with freshman David King finishing fifth (1:33.98) and junior Sebastien Sergile sixth (1:34.26).

The meet is being scored as a triple-dual between the Cavaliers, Texas, NC State and Arizona State. Those totals will be tallied at the end of Saturday’s action.

Additionally, each session was scored in championship-style points, with one team winning each session. The morning session was broken down by gender, with the Cavalier women sweeping the top four places in the final event of the morning session, the 50 Free, to push them past Texas 228-219.5 in the point tally. NC State was third with 134 points and Arizona State fourth with 96.5. The Virginia men were fourth behind Texas, Arizona State and NC State.

The evening session used combined team scores for both genders with Texas winning with 715 points, followed by Arizona State (620.5), Virginia (587.5) and NC State (530).

The meet concludes with a single session on Saturday (Jan. 25) beginning at 11 a.m. ET.

Meet Notes

Junior Aimee Canny won the 200 Free (1:42.42)

Sophomore Claire Curzan won the 100 Back (49.40)

Lizzy Kaye passed Sydney Dussel’s score of 335.00 set in 2018 to take the top spot in the UVA record book in 1m Diving. Kaye’s previous best was a 332.25 last season. She finished second in the event

Virginia’s mark in the 400 Medley broke the previous record of 3:22.34 which was hit twice in 2022 at both the ACC Championship and NCAA Championship by a Virginia team

Gretchen Walsh’s 100 Fly (47.15) in the record-setting 400 Medley relay was the fastest 100 fly split in history by more than one-and-a-half seconds. The previous best of 48.76 from Maggie MacNeil in 2023

Walsh had a 21.07 split on the 50 Fly leg of the 200 Medley Relay, the second fastest split in history behind only her 20.87 from earlier this month. Her 100 Fly event time (47.48) was the third fastest of all time

Freshman Katie Grimes posted the third fastest time in program history in the 500 Free (4:33.05) in her first time competing in the event in a collegiate meet

The women’s 200 Free Relay posted a 1:24.29, the third-fastest time in program history and the fastest time in the NCAA this season

Men’s divers Nick Wanzer and Nick Sanders placed fourth and fifth in the 3m with scored of 338.45 and 333.3o. Mitchell Brown led the Cavaliers in the 1m with a fifth place finish (300.45)

SATURDAY’S EVENTS