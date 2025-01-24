NGWSD to Feature Autograph Session with Paris Olympians Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — As a part of its National Girls and Women in Sports Day celebration, Virginia Athletics will host an autograph session with its 2024 Paris Olympians following the women’s basketball game against Louisville on Sunday (Jan. 26) at 2 p.m.

This year’s NGWSD celebration, themed “From Grounds to Glory,” will honor Virginia’s Olympians with a halftime ceremony on the court. Following the game, nine of Virginia’s 17 female Olympians will be available for an autograph session including:

Ashley Anumba

Made Olympic debut representing Nigeria in track and field at Paris 2024

Competed in Discus

Aimee Canny

Two-time Olympian (Paris 2024, Tokyo 2020) representing South Africa in swimming

Competed in the 200 freestyle at the 2024 Paris Olympics, advancing to the semifinals

Sky Dahl

Made her Paralympic debut representing Team USA in rowing at Paris 2024

Silver medalist in the PR3 Mixed 4+

Kate Douglass

Two-time Olympian (Paris 2024, Tokyo 2020) representing Team USA

Virginia’s first-ever female individual gold medalist, winning the 200 Breaststroke in Paris

Also won gold in the 4×100 Medley Relay in Paris; silver medalist in the 200 IM and the 4×100 Free Relay

Bronze medalist in the 200 IM in Tokyo

Andrenette Knight

Made her Olympic representing Jamaica in Track & Field at Paris 2024

Helped the Jamaican 4×400 Relay advance to the Olympic final

Gretchen Walsh

Made her Olympic debut for Team USA at Paris 2024

Gold medalist in the 4×100 Relay and the Mixed 4×100 Relay

Silver Medalist in the 100 Butterfly and the 4×100 Free Relay

Alex Walsh

Two-time Olympian (Paris 2024, Tokyo 2020) representing Team USA

Advanced to the final in the 200 IM at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Silver medalist in the 200 IM at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Emma Weber

Made her Olympic debut for Team USA at Paris 2024

Gold medalist in the 4×100 Medley Relay

Competed in the 100 Breaststroke

Bridget (Guy) Williams