NGWSD to Feature Autograph Session with Paris Olympians Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — As a part of its National Girls and Women in Sports Day celebration, Virginia Athletics will host an autograph session with its 2024 Paris Olympians following the women’s basketball game against Louisville on Sunday (Jan. 26) at 2 p.m.
This year’s NGWSD celebration, themed “From Grounds to Glory,” will honor Virginia’s Olympians with a halftime ceremony on the court. Following the game, nine of Virginia’s 17 female Olympians will be available for an autograph session including:
Ashley Anumba
- Made Olympic debut representing Nigeria in track and field at Paris 2024
- Competed in Discus
Aimee Canny
- Two-time Olympian (Paris 2024, Tokyo 2020) representing South Africa in swimming
- Competed in the 200 freestyle at the 2024 Paris Olympics, advancing to the semifinals
Sky Dahl
- Made her Paralympic debut representing Team USA in rowing at Paris 2024
- Silver medalist in the PR3 Mixed 4+
Kate Douglass
- Two-time Olympian (Paris 2024, Tokyo 2020) representing Team USA
- Virginia’s first-ever female individual gold medalist, winning the 200 Breaststroke in Paris
- Also won gold in the 4×100 Medley Relay in Paris; silver medalist in the 200 IM and the 4×100 Free Relay
- Bronze medalist in the 200 IM in Tokyo
Andrenette Knight
- Made her Olympic representing Jamaica in Track & Field at Paris 2024
- Helped the Jamaican 4×400 Relay advance to the Olympic final
Gretchen Walsh
- Made her Olympic debut for Team USA at Paris 2024
- Gold medalist in the 4×100 Relay and the Mixed 4×100 Relay
- Silver Medalist in the 100 Butterfly and the 4×100 Free Relay
Alex Walsh
- Two-time Olympian (Paris 2024, Tokyo 2020) representing Team USA
- Advanced to the final in the 200 IM at the 2024 Paris Olympics
- Silver medalist in the 200 IM at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics
Emma Weber
- Made her Olympic debut for Team USA at Paris 2024
- Gold medalist in the 4×100 Medley Relay
- Competed in the 100 Breaststroke
Bridget (Guy) Williams
- Made her Olympic debut representing Team USA at Paris 2024
- Competed in the Pole Vault