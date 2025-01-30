Hoos Have Enough to Finish the Job

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Eight was enough for the University of Virginia men’s basketball team Wednesday night.

With starters Andrew Rohde and Elijah Saunders sidelined with lower-leg injuries, UVA had had only eight scholarship players available against ACC rival Miami. Each of them played at least 11 minutes as the Cavaliers (10-11, 3-7) won a road game for the first time this season.

“The message was simple: It was next man up,” interim head coach Ron Sanchez said after Virginia’s 82-71 victory at the Watsco Center.

Against Miami (4-17, 0-10), the ACC’s last-place team, those men included senior swingman Taine Murray and sophomore center Blake Buchanan.

In his fourth start of the season and first since Jan. 8, Murray posted career highs in points (20) and assists (seven).

“We try to invest a lot of time into guys that don’t get an opportunity to play a big role,” Sanchez said. “In practice, we coach them like they’re starters for this precise reason, so that when your number is called, you don’t have to get ready, you are ready. And Taine actually showed that today.”

Buchanan, who celebrated his 21st birthday Wednesday, finished with 16 points—two shy of his career high—and pulled down a game-high nine rebounds. He was 6 for 8 from the floor and 4 for 6 from the line on a night when was battling illness.

“In warm-ups, I just got super nauseous,” Buchanan said. “I thought I was gonna throw up the whole first half. I started the second half, and then towards the end it kind of just went away.”

Sanchez saluted Buchanan for battling through his discomfort “and laying it on the line. I know we want to win every game, but I’m just proud of the fact that our guys continue to fight.”

For the 6-foot-11 Buchanan, the start was his first since Dec. 12. He went into the game knowing he had “to be a little bit more locked in from the jump,” Buchanan said. “[Sanchez] told us there’s more opportunities when one person goes down and people gotta step up. We talked about that a lot. Taine did a great job today, and Isaac did what Isaac does.”

Junior guard Isaac McKneely, who leads the Wahoos in scoring, torched the Hurricanes for a season-high 26 points. He hit six 3-pointers, the second of which put Virginia ahead to stay with 11:24 left in the first half. That was part of a 14-0 run that included three McKneely treys.

It’s unclear how long the 6-foot-8 Saunders (11.8 ppg), who was injured in practice Tuesday, and the 6-foot-6 Rohde (8.7 ppg) will be sidelined. They’re Virginia’s second- and third-leading scorers, respectively, and with them out “I just knew I needed to hunt shots more,” McKneely said.

He scored 13 points in the first 20 minutes to help the Hoos take a 40-29 lead into intermission. Miami heated up early in the second half, however, and cut Virginia’s advantage to 47-44 with 13:28 left. The Cavaliers pushed their lead back to seven, only to see the Canes rally again.

With eight minutes to play, Miami trailed by only four, and McKneely was still scoreless in the second half. When No. 11 finally re-asserted himself, though, he changed the game.

With a dazzling display of marksmanship, McKneely scored 13 points in the final 7:47. Nine of those points came on treys, each one assisted by Murray. McKneely’s final 3-pointer came with 2:12 remaining and made it 74-64.

Sanchez said McKneely is “learning how to be the guy. Mac’s never had to be the guy [at UVA]. That’s something that he’s definitely learning. I think he’s doing a really good job of coming along. The games that he hasn’t scored well, it’s not because he didn’t get shots. When you do score 14 points in the first half, teams come out at halftime and they’re like, ‘You’re not going to do that to us.’ He’s finding a way to find his groove.”