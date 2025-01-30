Virginia Cavaliers Official Athletic Site
Men's Tennis
. Men's Tennis

No. 5 Virginia Hosting No. 3 Ohio State and No. 1 Texas This Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. –  The No. 5 Virginia men’s tennis team (4-0) hosts a pair of top 3 teams this weekend at the indoor courts of the Boar’s Head Sports Club. On Friday night (Jan. 31), the Cavaliers face off against No. 3 Ohio State (4-0) at 6 p.m. Virginia closes the weekend against No. 1 Texas on Sunday, Feb. 2, at 11:30 a.m.

MATCH INFORMATION

  • Live courts streams and live scores will be available for both matches
  • Admission is free

CAVALIER NOTES

  • The Cavaliers remained at No. 5 in this week’s ITA team rankings
  • Virginia advanced to the ITA National Team Indoor Championship last week, topping Boise State and No. 19 Alabama on ITA Kickoff Weekend
  • Grad student James Hopper, freshman Jangjun Kim, and freshman Keegan Rice lead the Cavaliers with 3-0 records to open the dual match season
  • Rice leads the team in singles victories on the year with an 11-2 record
  • Hopper and Rice are 4-0 in dual matches at No. 2 doubles to start the season. Sophomore Dylan Dietrich and junior Mans Dahlberg are also undefeated in dual match play
  • Freshman Stiles Brockett made his dual match debut last week, winning in straight sets against Boise State at No. 6

ABOUT THE MATCH-UPS

  • Friday’s matchup is a rematch of the 2023 NCAA Championship final. The two teams met twice last year, with Ohio State winning in Columbus and in the ITA Indoors semifinals
  • Virginia is 11-10 all-time against the Buckeyes. The two last played in Charlottesville in 2023
  • Virginia is 12-2 all-time against Texas. UVA has won eight straight against the Longhorns, dating back to 2006
  • Texas was the national runner-up in 2024

ON THE HORIZON

  • The Cavaliers will be on the road on Friday, Feb. 7, taking on Georgia at 6 p.m.

