No. 5 Virginia Hosting No. 3 Ohio State and No. 1 Texas This Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 5 Virginia men’s tennis team (4-0) hosts a pair of top 3 teams this weekend at the indoor courts of the Boar’s Head Sports Club. On Friday night (Jan. 31), the Cavaliers face off against No. 3 Ohio State (4-0) at 6 p.m. Virginia closes the weekend against No. 1 Texas on Sunday, Feb. 2, at 11:30 a.m.

MATCH INFORMATION

Live courts streams and live scores will be available for both matches

Admission is free

CAVALIER NOTES

The Cavaliers remained at No. 5 in this week’s ITA team rankings

Virginia advanced to the ITA National Team Indoor Championship last week, topping Boise State and No. 19 Alabama on ITA Kickoff Weekend

Grad student James Hopper, freshman Jangjun Kim, and freshman Keegan Rice lead the Cavaliers with 3-0 records to open the dual match season

Rice leads the team in singles victories on the year with an 11-2 record

Hopper and Rice are 4-0 in dual matches at No. 2 doubles to start the season. Sophomore Dylan Dietrich and junior Mans Dahlberg are also undefeated in dual match play

Freshman Stiles Brockett made his dual match debut last week, winning in straight sets against Boise State at No. 6

ABOUT THE MATCH-UPS

Friday’s matchup is a rematch of the 2023 NCAA Championship final. The two teams met twice last year, with Ohio State winning in Columbus and in the ITA Indoors semifinals

Virginia is 11-10 all-time against the Buckeyes. The two last played in Charlottesville in 2023

Virginia is 12-2 all-time against Texas. UVA has won eight straight against the Longhorns, dating back to 2006

Texas was the national runner-up in 2024

ON THE HORIZON