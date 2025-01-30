No. 5 Virginia Hosting No. 3 Ohio State and No. 1 Texas This Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 5 Virginia men’s tennis team (4-0) hosts a pair of top 3 teams this weekend at the indoor courts of the Boar’s Head Sports Club. On Friday night (Jan. 31), the Cavaliers face off against No. 3 Ohio State (4-0) at 6 p.m. Virginia closes the weekend against No. 1 Texas on Sunday, Feb. 2, at 11:30 a.m.
MATCH INFORMATION
- Live courts streams and live scores will be available for both matches
- Admission is free
CAVALIER NOTES
- The Cavaliers remained at No. 5 in this week’s ITA team rankings
- Virginia advanced to the ITA National Team Indoor Championship last week, topping Boise State and No. 19 Alabama on ITA Kickoff Weekend
- Grad student James Hopper, freshman Jangjun Kim, and freshman Keegan Rice lead the Cavaliers with 3-0 records to open the dual match season
- Rice leads the team in singles victories on the year with an 11-2 record
- Hopper and Rice are 4-0 in dual matches at No. 2 doubles to start the season. Sophomore Dylan Dietrich and junior Mans Dahlberg are also undefeated in dual match play
- Freshman Stiles Brockett made his dual match debut last week, winning in straight sets against Boise State at No. 6
ABOUT THE MATCH-UPS
- Friday’s matchup is a rematch of the 2023 NCAA Championship final. The two teams met twice last year, with Ohio State winning in Columbus and in the ITA Indoors semifinals
- Virginia is 11-10 all-time against the Buckeyes. The two last played in Charlottesville in 2023
- Virginia is 12-2 all-time against Texas. UVA has won eight straight against the Longhorns, dating back to 2006
- Texas was the national runner-up in 2024
ON THE HORIZON
- The Cavaliers will be on the road on Friday, Feb. 7, taking on Georgia at 6 p.m.