No. 5 Virginia Falls to No. 3 Ohio State 5-2

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 5 Virginia men’s tennis team fell 5-2 to No. 3 Ohio State on Friday (Jan. 31) at the Boar’s Head Sports Club.

In a top 5 showdown, the Cavaliers (4-1) dropped their first match of the season to the Buckeyes (5-0).

Ohio State opened the match with a 6-3 victory on doubles court two. Brandon Carpico and Nikita Filin clinched the doubles point on court three for the Buckeyes, topping juniors Douglas Yaffa and Ty Switzer 6-2.

Sophomore Dylan Dietrich got the Cavaliers on the board, cruising to a 6-4, 6-2 win over No. 11 Aidan Kim on the top court to tie the match.

Shortly after, the Buckeyes retook the lead from Virginia, winning in straight sets on court four.

Ohio State extended their lead to 3-1 with a 6-4, 6-3 win on court six.

Alexander Bernard clinched the win for Ohio State on court three, topping junior Mans Dahlberg 7-5, 6-2. Freshman Rafael Jódar won in three sets on court two, and the Buckeyes won on court five to round out the matches.

MATCH NOTES

Dylan Dietrich picked up the highest ranked win of his career, defeating No. 11 Aidan Kim

Rafael Jódar also picked up his highest ranked win as a Cavalier, topping No. 64 Will Jansen 6-4, 1-6, 6-1

Douglas Yaffa and Ty Switzer played in their first dual match of the season

Grad student James Hopper and freshman Keegan Rice were unavailable for the Cavaliers

