Virginia Hosts Virginia Tech in Smithfield Commonwealth Clash

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia (10-11, 3-7 ACC) hosts in-state rival Virginia Tech (9-12, 4-6 ACC) in ACC action on Saturday, Feb. 1. Tipoff at sold out John Paul Jones Arena is set for 4 p.m. on the ACC Network.

For Openers

• Virginia (10-11) is tied for 13th in the ACC at 3-7, while Virginia Tech (9-12) is tied for 12th at 4-6.

• The Virginia-Virginia Tech game is part of the Smithfield Commonwealth Clash, which is a head-to-head, points-based athletics competition between the schools.

• UVA is 8-4 at home, including a 2-3 mark in ACC play.

• Isaac McKneely, who netted his ninth career 20-point game at Miami with 26 points, leads UVA in scoring at 13 ppg.

Broadcast Information

• The Virginia-Virginia Tech game will be televised on the ACC Network, streamed on WatchESPN.com and available on ESPN+.

• The game will also be broadcast on Virginia Sports Radio Network, VirginiaSports.com and Virginia Sports app.

• Live statistics will be located on VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports app.

Suits and Sneakers/Shoes 4 Hope

• Ron Sanchez and his staff will wear basketball shoes painted by UVA Children’s Hospital cancer patients (from the Shoes 4 Hope event) and suits as part of the annual American Cancer Society’s Coaches vs. Cancer Suits And Sneakers Week. The shoes will be auctioned off for Coaches vs. Cancer.

The Interim Head Coach

• Ron Sanchez was named Dean and Markel Families Men’s Interim Head Basketball Coach on Oct. 18 after three-time National Coach of the Year Tony Bennett retired.

• Sanchez is 10-11, 3-7 ACC as interim head coach at Virginia.

• Sanchez, who spent 10 seasons on Bennett’s staff at UVA in two different stints (2009-19 & 2023-24), posted a 72-78 record as head coach at Charlotte from 2018-23.

• He served nine seasons on Bennett’s staff from 2009-18, the last three as associate head coach. During his time on Grounds, the Cavaliers won 212 games, three ACC regular-season titles and two ACC Tournament titles while making six appearances in the NCAA Tournament and one NIT appearance. The Cavaliers earned three No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament and won 29 or more games four times. UVA won 31 games and reached No. 1 in the AP rankings for the first time since 1982-83 during Sanchez’ last season at UVA in 2017-18.

• Sanchez returned to UVA as associate head coach in 2023-24 as the Cavaliers posted a 23-11 record and 13-7 mark in the ACC.

• Under Sanchez’ leadership at Charlotte, the 49ers won 16 or more games in three seasons, including a 22-14 record in 2022-23. His last season at Charlotte was highlighted by the 49ers’ first-ever postseason tournament title when they won four games in five days in Daytona Beach, Fla., at the 2023 Discount Tire College Basketball Invitational.

• Sanchez also served as an assistant coach on Tony Bennett’s staff for three seasons at Washington State from 2006-09, helping the Cougars to a pair of NCAA Tournament appearances and one NIT berth. Washington State reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament in 2007 and Sweet 16 in 2008. The Cougars tied the school record with 26 wins in 2006-07 and 2007-08.

All-Time vs. Virginia Tech

• Virginia is 98-60 all-time vs. Virginia Tech, including a 43-13 mark in Charlottesville, in a series that dates to 1914-15.

• The teams split a two-game series last season.

• UVA has a five-game win streak against the Hokies at John Paul Jones Arena, including a 65-57 win last season.

• The Cavaliers are 2-3 in their last five games against the Hokies and 6-4 in their last 10.

Last Time vs. The Hokies

• Virginia Tech used a 20-0 first-half run en route to a 75-41 win over Virginia on Feb. 19, 2024, at Cassell Coliseum.

• Lynn Kidd led four Hokies in double figures with 14 points.

• Isaac McKneely led UVA with 11 points.

• Virginia Tech shot 50.9 percent (27 of 53) and outrebounded UVA 32-28.

• The 34-point loss was UVA’s largest vs. Virginia Tech since a 35-point loss on Feb. 18, 1961 (105-70).

• The 34-point loss was UVA’s largest since a 35-point loss at Tennessee on Dec. 30, 2013 (87-52).

More on The Commonwealth Clash

• The Smithfield Commonwealth Clash is a rivalry between Virginia and Virginia Tech across all school-sponsored sports with 21 individual event points on the line.

• The school that accumulates 11 points or more will be crowned the winner of the Smithfield Commonwealth Clash trophy.

• The UVA-VT game is worth a half point in the Clash and the Cavaliers lead this year’s Clash 5.5-1.0.

• UVA captured the Clash in 2015, 2016, 2019, 2023 and 2024, while Virginia Tech has won the Clash in 2017, 2018 and 2022. • The 2020 and 2021 clashes were canceled due to the pandemic.

Hoo Are These Cavaliers?

• Virginia returns two starters (Isaac McKneely and Andrew Rohde) along with Blake Buchanan and Taine Murray from last season’s team that finished third in the ACC (13-7) and advanced to the NCAA First Four.

• In 2023-24, McKneely started 33 games and averaged 12.3 points and shot 44.5 percent from 3-point range, while Rohde started 27 games and averaged 4.3 points and 2.7 assists.

• Buchanan averaged 3.4 points and 3.1 rebounds in 15 minutes per game, while Murray netted 3.3 points per game.

• McKneely leads the team in scoring (13 ppg), 3-pointers (64) and 3-point percentage (43%).

• Saunders leads the team in rebounding (5.5 rpg) and ranks second in scoring (11.8 ppg).

• Andrew Rohde (8.7 ppg, 3.6 apg) leads the team in assists and steals (21) and ranks third in scoring.

• Jacob Cofie (8 ppg, 5.3 rpg) is second on the team in rebounding, blocks (18) and steals (19).

• Dai Dai Ames (6.0 ppg, 39.5% 3FGs) rejoined the starting five, while Blake Buchanan (5.9 ppg, 5.2 rpg), Ishan Sharma (3.9 ppg, 33.9% 3FG), Taine Murray (4.5 ppg, 43.3% 3FG), Anthony Robinson (2.1 ppg, 1.6 rpg) and TJ Power (1.6 ppg, 1.2 rpg) round out the rotation.

• The Cavaliers have made six or more 3-pointers in 19 games, including a season-high 14 against Villanova.

• UVA is shooting 43.8 percent from the field, 37.4 percent from 3-point range and 74.1 percent from the free throw line (42.8% FG, 35.8% 3FG, 63.7% FT last season).

• UVA’s recent five-game losing streak (Jan. 4-18) was its longest since suffering a nine-game ACC losing streak from Feb. 6-March 6, 2010.

• UVA has been outrebounded in 21 contests, but is 7-1 when winning the rebound battle.

Last Time Out

• Isaac McKneely scored 26 points and Taine Murray added a career-high 20 points to lead Virginia an 82-71 win at Miami in Jan. 29.

• McKneely matched a career high with six 3-pointers and Murray shot 8 of 12 from the field and matched a career best with four 3-pointers.

• UVA drilled 11 3-pointers and shot 54.9 percent from the field.

• Blake Buchanan added 16 points and nine rebounds as UVA played without injured starters Elijah Saunders and Andrew Rohde.

• Matthew Cleveland led Miami with a game-high 27 points.

