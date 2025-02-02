Hoos Rue Defensive Lapses in Down-to-the-Wire Loss

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Had the shot gone in on the final play of the game on Saturday, the Virginia Cavaliers would be leaving for Pittsburgh on Sunday in the highest of spirits.

Had the shot gone in, UVA’s multiple defensive breakdowns against Virginia Tech might not have haunted the coaching staff as much after the game.

Alas for Virginia, junior guard Andrew Rohde’s contested runner at John Paul Jones Arena did not go in. And so instead of celebrating a stunning comeback win in the first of their two regular-season meetings with the Hokies, the Wahoos walked away with a 75-74 loss.

“It felt good,” Rohde said of his shot. “I felt like it was going in, but it’s the game. It happens.”

UVA guard Isaac McKneely said: “We got a good shot at the end; it just didn’t go down.”

With 6:30 remaining, the Hoos trailed by 13 and appeared out of sorts and out of the game. But they battled back, with some help from Tech (10-12 overall, 5-6 ACC). The Hokies went 0 for 4 from the line in the final minute, twice missing the front end of a one-and-one.

When the game appeared lost, UVA interim head coach Ron Sanchez said, his players “buckled down and got the stops that we needed to get. They executed, our special-situation actions well down the stretch and gave us a chance. They gave us a chance to win and I’m proud of the effort down the stretch there.”

Rohde said: “I don’t think we really had a lot of trouble scoring the ball, but we weren’t defending and getting stops. So I think once we started getting stops and got the crowd going a little bit, just kind of momentum swung our way.”

The Hokies’ final points came on a jumper that made it 75-68 with 1:09 to play. McKneely’s two free throws cut Virginia’s deficit to five with one minute left. A basket by Rohde made it a three-point game with 44.9 seconds remaining, and McKneely hit two free throws with 6.4 seconds left to make it 75-74.

The Hoos (10-12, 3-8) fouled as soon as Tech inbounded the ball, and Mylyjael Poteat went to the line for two shots. He missed both. Sophomore center Blake Buchanan grabbed the rebound of Poteat’s second free throw and passed to Rohde. With UVA out of timeouts, Rohde dribbled up the court at full speed and, as he approached the basket, put up a right-handed shot from the left side. It bounced off the backboard and then off the rim as time expired.

“I’m living with that shot from Rohde all the time,” McKneely said, “and I told him to keep his head up. I love Rohde … I wanted it more than anything for it to go down, but you’ve got to live with the result.”

Rohde, who’d missed Virginia’s previous game with a lower-leg injury, sparkled in his return. He finished with 12 points, seven assists, two rebounds, one steal and no turnovers.

After the final horn sounded, Rohde’s teammates rushed to console him. “That just kind of goes to show what type of team we are and what type of human beings we have on our team,” he said. “Everybody supports everybody. Just seeing that and them being there for me, it definitely meant a lot.”

For a program that prides itself on playing rugged man-to-man defense, the final statistics were jarring. Tech shot 52.1 percent from the floor overall and was 11 for 21 (52.4 percent) from 3-point range.

“The defense wasn’t at the standard that our defense is supposed to be,” Rohde said.

The Cavaliers’ close-outs on shooters were poor in general and at times non-existent, and the Hokies took full advantage. A transfer from Duke, guard Jaden Schutt made a game-high four 3-pointers, and two of his teammates hit two apiece. Schutt finished with a career-high 18 points.

“We’ve got to continue to build our habits of chasing screens and being there on the catch,” Sanchez said.

Head coach Mike Young’s Hokies came to Charlottesville shooting 36.3 percent from 3-point range, so the Hoos knew what to expect at JPJ.

“I give Mike a lot of credit,” Sanchez said. “It’s a team that shoots the ball well, they play well together, they made enough shots, they made the plays they needed to make.”