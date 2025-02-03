Virginia Dominates Pitt, 73-57

PITTSBURGH, Pa. – The Virginia Cavaliers (11-12, 4-8 ACC) cruised past the Pittsburgh Panthers (14-8, 5-6 ACC), 73-57, on Monday night (Feb. 3) at the Petersen Events Center.

The Cavaliers shot 56 percent (28-of-50) in the contest and dominated the glass, 33-21.

Dai Dai Ames led all scorers with a career-high 27 points on 11-of-16 shooting performance, including a season-high three 3-pointers. Blake Buchanan logged a double-double with 10 points (4-7 FG) and 11 rebounds. Andrew Rohde tallied nine points off three triples along with seven rebounds and a career-high nine assists, while Anthony Robinson contributed a career-high nine points and six rebounds.

HOW IT HAPPENED

A season-high 17-0 scoring run spanning seven minutes propelled Virginia to a 34-19 lead at halftime. The Cavaliers led by 20 points [30-10] at the 4:46 mark, but Pitt responded with a 9-2 burst to cut its deficit to 15 heading into the break. Virginia shot 56.5 percent with four makes from deep while Dai Dai Ames led all scorers in the first half with a career-high tying 16 points off 7-of-9 shooting.

The Cavaliers remained hot in the second half as UVA went 15-for-27 (55.6 percent) from the field and drained six 3-pointers. Pitt’s field goal percentage improved from 30.0 percent (6 of 20) in the first half to 52.2 percent (12-of-23) in the second, but the Panthers were unable to pull within any closer than 14 points as Virginia secured the 73-57 victory.

UP NEXT

Virginia hosts Georgia Tech on Saturday, Feb. 8. Tipoff at John Paul Jones Arena is set for 5:30 p.m. on The CW.