Dylan Dietrich and Rafael Jódar Nab ACC Weekly Honors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia sophomore Dylan Dietrich has been named Co-ACC Men’s Tennis Player of the Week and first-year Rafael Jódar has been named the ACC Men’s Tennis Freshman of the Week in honors announced Tuesday (Feb. 4) by the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Dietrich defeated the two highest ranked players of his career, topping two players ranked inside the top 15. On Sunday (Feb. 2), he came from behind to defeat No. 2 Sebastian Gorzny 2-6, 6-4, 7-5 in Virginia’s thrilling 4-3 win over No. 1 Texas. He also defeated No. 11 Aidan Kim of Ohio State 6-4, 6-2. Dietrich shared Player of the Week honors with Wake Forest’s Stefan Dostanic.

Jódar also picked up the two highest ranked wins of his career. In the win over Texas, Jódar saved three match points to defeat the No. 3 ranked singles player Timo Legout 3-6, 7-6 (7), 6-3 on the top court. He also topped No. 64 Will Jansen of Ohio State 6-4, 1-6, 6-1. Jódar has a 4-1 record on the season and has three ranked singles wins.

This is Dietrich’s second career ACC Player of the Week honor and Jódar’s first career ACC Freshman of the Week.