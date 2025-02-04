Hoos Find Winning Formula in Commanding Performance

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

PITTSBURGH — The outcome of the game was no longer in doubt when the basketball came loose after a missed free throw by Pitt, but Virginia center Blake Buchanan didn’t hesitate. He dived to retrieve the ball, wrestled it away from a Panther and, from the floor, passed ahead to Dai Dai Ames, who dribbled in for a dunk that pushed the Cavaliers’ lead to 73-52 with 2:35 to play.

“That’s the kind of effort you need,” interim head coach Ron Sanchez said after Virginia’s 73-57 win.

Buchanan, a 6-foot-11 sophomore, finished with his second career double-double (10 points and 11 rebounds), and he wasn’t only the Wahoo to play with energy and passion Monday night at the Petersen Events Center. The Hoos outrebounded the Panthers 33-21 and played the tenacious man-to-man defense that’s long been the program’s trademark.

“That’s what we as a staff and as coaches want to see,” Sanchez said. “They played a fantastic game today together as a group. Whether it was diving on the floor, rebounding with two hands, setting great screens, finding the right guys, this was on them.”

The Cavaliers (11-12 overall, 4-8 ACC) were coming off a disappointing defensive performance. Virginia Tech feasted on open looks Saturday and shot 52.4 percent from 3-point range in a 75-74 win over UVA at John Paul Jones Arena.

Against Pitt, Virginia asserted itself defensively from the start, challenging shots and switching on every screen. The Panthers shot 41.9 percent overall and 30 percent from long range.

“Really, we were just super locked-in,” said Ames, a sophomore who’s in his first season at UVA. “Losing at home to Tech, that really hurt us.”

When the Hoos met Sunday, junior guard Andrew Rohde said after the Pitt game, they talked about “how we can try to maintain that brand of Virginia basketball on defense, and I think tonight we all really bought into that and we were really focused on getting stops.”

The Cavaliers went ahead to stay on an Ames 3-pointer at the 15:45 mark of the first half. That was part of a 17-0 run that put the Hoos in control of a game in which their opponent was heavily favored.

“It starts with the stops,” Sanchez said. “You can’t go on a 17-0 run unless you can start [a possession) with a stop. We did that part, and then on the offensive side we took care of the ball. We didn’t turn it over. We got shots for the right guys.”

With the Panthers (14-8, 5-6) focused on limiting junior guard Isaac McKneely’s looks, opportunities arose for his teammates, and they capitalized.

“I think other guys just stepped up and made plays,” Sanchez said. “I think Dai Dai Ames was a big part of that today. He was fantastic in the first half. He made one-on-one plays, he hit a couple of 3s. The guys continued to find him and they played unselfish and they played for each other.”

A transfer from Kansas State, Ames came to Pittsburgh averaging 6.2 points per game. By halftime he had 16, tying his career high, and he finished with 27. No. 7 was 11 for 16 from the floor and 2 for 2 from the line, and he made a season-high three 3-pointers.

“He’s a natural scorer,” Rohde said of Ames. “So just to see him get his confidence like that and keep going is amazing.”

Two days earlier, in the Hoos’ loss to the Hokies, Ames had scored nine of his 11 points after the break.

“That little spark I had in the second half, that really boosted my confidence,” Ames said Monday night. “So coming into this game, I was just trying to repeat the same thing that I did last game, and then I just got it going.”

Especially pleasing to Sanchez was Ames’ play on defense.

“Hopefully he can repeat this [offensive showing],” Sanchez said, “but what I really want from him is for him to guard, and I think he did a good job today.”