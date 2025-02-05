UVA Hosts Cavalier Invite Thursday-Saturday at the AFC

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia men’s and women’s swimming teams host the fifth annual Cavalier Invite Thursday (Feb. 6) through Saturday (Feb. 8) at the Aquatic and Fitness Center.

The program follows a prelim/finals format and includes all NCAA Championship events. Finals will consist of two finals heats, a consolation final (places 9-16) and a championship final (places 1-8). There will not be team scores for the meet.

Prelims begin at 11 a.m. each day with finals beginning at 6 p.m.

Admission is free.

FAN INFO

Free parking will be available in the East Lot of Scott Stadium

COMPETING TEAMS

Army, James Madison, Johns Hopkins, Princeton, Richmond, South Carolina, St. Bonaventure, Towson, William & Mary

VIRGINIA NOTES

The Virginia women are ranked No. 1 in the current CSCAA poll while the UVA men stand 18th

The Cavaliers will have the chance to swim season-best times this weekend before heading to Greensboro, N.C., for the 2025 ACC Championships

RACE SCHEDULE

Thursday, Feb. 6 (11 a.m.)

Prelims

500 Freestyle

200 Individual Medley

50 Freestyle

Time Trials

Finals (6 p.m.)

400 Medley Relay

500 Freestyle

200 Individual Medley

50 Freestyle

200 Free Relay

Friday, Feb. 7 (11 a.m.)

Prelims

100 Butterfly

400 Individual Medley

200 Freestyle

100 Breaststroke

100 Backstroke

Time Trials

Finals (6 p.m.)

Prelims

200 Medley Relay

100 Butterfly

400 Individual Medley

200 Freestyle

100 Breaststroke

100 Backstroke

800 Freestyle Relay

Time Trials

Saturday, Feb. 8

Prelims (11 a.m.)

200 Backstroke

100 Freestyle

200 Breaststroke

200 Butterfly

Finals (6 p.m.)

1650 Freestyle

200 Backstroke|

100 Freestyle

200 Breaststroke

200 Butterfly

400 Freestyle Relay

Time Trials

