UVA Hosts Cavalier Invite Thursday-Saturday at the AFC

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia men’s and women’s swimming teams host the fifth annual Cavalier Invite Thursday (Feb. 6) through Saturday (Feb. 8) at the Aquatic and Fitness Center.
The program follows a prelim/finals format and includes all NCAA Championship events. Finals will consist of two finals heats, a consolation final (places 9-16) and a championship final (places 1-8). There will not be team scores for the meet.
Prelims begin at 11 a.m. each day with finals beginning at 6 p.m.
Admission is free.
HOW TO FOLLOW
- Live results will be available through Meet Mobile (get the app here).
- Fans can follow @UVASwimDive on Twitter and Instagram for updates
FAN INFO
- Free parking will be available in the East Lot of Scott Stadium
COMPETING TEAMS
- Army, James Madison, Johns Hopkins, Princeton, Richmond, South Carolina, St. Bonaventure, Towson, William & Mary
VIRGINIA NOTES
- The Virginia women are ranked No. 1 in the current CSCAA poll while the UVA men stand 18th
- The Cavaliers will have the chance to swim season-best times this weekend before heading to Greensboro, N.C., for the 2025 ACC Championships
RACE SCHEDULE
Thursday, Feb. 6 (11 a.m.)
Prelims
500 Freestyle
200 Individual Medley
50 Freestyle
Time Trials
Finals (6 p.m.)
400 Medley Relay
500 Freestyle
200 Individual Medley
50 Freestyle
200 Free Relay
Friday, Feb. 7 (11 a.m.)
Prelims
100 Butterfly
400 Individual Medley
200 Freestyle
100 Breaststroke
100 Backstroke
Time Trials
Finals (6 p.m.)
Prelims
200 Medley Relay
100 Butterfly
400 Individual Medley
200 Freestyle
100 Breaststroke
100 Backstroke
800 Freestyle Relay
Time Trials
Saturday, Feb. 8
Prelims (11 a.m.)
200 Backstroke
100 Freestyle
200 Breaststroke
200 Butterfly
Finals (6 p.m.)
1650 Freestyle
200 Backstroke
100 Freestyle
200 Breaststroke
200 Butterfly
400 Freestyle Relay
Time Trials
UP NEXT
- Virginia will compete at the 2025 ACC Championships in Greensboro, N.C., February 18-22