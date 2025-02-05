Virginia to Honor Tony Bennett on Saturday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The University of Virginia will honor former Dean and Markel Families Men’s Head Basketball Coach Tony Bennett on Saturday, Feb. 8.

Bennett will be honored at the UVA men’s basketball home game against Georgia Tech with tipoff slated for 5:30 p.m. at John Paul Jones Arena. UVA will recognize Bennett with tributes throughout the game and raise a banner in JPJ during a special ceremony at halftime. Each fan in attendance will receive a commemorative replica banner.

The special celebration is part of UVA Men’s Basketball Alumni Day as many former players, managers and staff will be in attendance.

Bennett recently retired after 15 seasons at UVA. He posted a 364-136 record and guided the Cavaliers to the 2019 NCAA Championship, two ACC Tournament titles, six ACC regular-season championships and 10 NCAA tournament appearances. Bennett was named ACC Coach of the Year in 2014, 2015, 2018 and 2019. The three-time National Coach of the Year amassed a 433-169 overall record in 18 seasons, including a 69-33 mark and a pair of NCAA tournament appearances at Washington State.

This is UVA’s first planned celebration of Bennett’s outstanding service to the University with future plans to be announced.

Fans can purchase tickets for the Virginia-Georgia Tech contest by visiting UVATix.com. Single-game and group tickets are also still available for the Landing while supplies last. For more information, call the Athletics Ticket Office (434) 924-8821.