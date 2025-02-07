No. 5 Virginia Wins 5-2 at Georgia

ATHENS, Ga. – The No. 5 Virginia men’s tennis team defeated Georgia 5-2 on the road on Friday (Feb. 7) at the Lindsey Hopkins Indoor Facility.

Sophomore Dylan Dietrich won the clinching point for the Cavaliers (6-1), helping Virginia cruise to a road win over the Bulldogs (3-4).

Dietrich and junior Mans Dahlberg started the match strong for the Hoos, picking up a 6-2 victory over No. 15 Thomas Paulsell and Ryan Colby on doubles court two. Grad student James Hopper and freshman Keegan Rice secured the doubles point for the Cavaliers, winning 6-3 on the top court.

Georgia tied the match with a straight sets win on court four.

Freshman Rafael Jódar put Virginia on top with a dominant 6-3, 6-2 win over No. 23 Paulsell on court two.

Freshman Jangjun Kim extended the Virginia lead with a 6-3, 6-4 win on court six just moments before Dietrich sealed the win for the Hoos on the top court with a 6-2, 7-6 (3) victory over No. 36 Colby.

Dahlberg picked up the other point for Virginia, winning in a match tiebreaker on court five against Oscar Pinto Sansano.

MATCH NOTES

Dylan Dietrich picked up his third straight win over a ranked opponent this season

Dietrich and Mans Dahlberg logged the highest ranked doubles win of their careers, topping No. 15 Thomas Paulsell and Ryan Colby

Rafael Jódar picked up his fourth ranked win of the year and his third straight ranked win

Jódar and Jangjun Kim improve to 5-1 in dual matches

Keegan Rice made his debut on the doubles top court, partnering with James Hopper. The pair are now 5-0 in dual matches this season

