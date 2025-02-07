No. 5 Virginia Wins 5-2 at Georgia

ATHENS, Ga. – The No. 5 Virginia men’s tennis team defeated Georgia 5-2 on the road on Friday (Feb. 7) at the Lindsey Hopkins Indoor Facility.
Sophomore Dylan Dietrich won the clinching point for the Cavaliers (6-1), helping Virginia cruise to a road win over the Bulldogs (3-4).
Dietrich and junior Mans Dahlberg started the match strong for the Hoos, picking up a 6-2 victory over No. 15 Thomas Paulsell and Ryan Colby on doubles court two. Grad student James Hopper and freshman Keegan Rice secured the doubles point for the Cavaliers, winning 6-3 on the top court.
Georgia tied the match with a straight sets win on court four.
Freshman Rafael Jódar put Virginia on top with a dominant 6-3, 6-2 win over No. 23 Paulsell on court two.
Freshman Jangjun Kim extended the Virginia lead with a 6-3, 6-4 win on court six just moments before Dietrich sealed the win for the Hoos on the top court with a 6-2, 7-6 (3) victory over No. 36 Colby.
Dahlberg picked up the other point for Virginia, winning in a match tiebreaker on court five against Oscar Pinto Sansano.
MATCH NOTES
- Dylan Dietrich picked up his third straight win over a ranked opponent this season
- Dietrich and Mans Dahlberg logged the highest ranked doubles win of their careers, topping No. 15 Thomas Paulsell and Ryan Colby
- Rafael Jódar picked up his fourth ranked win of the year and his third straight ranked win
- Jódar and Jangjun Kim improve to 5-1 in dual matches
- Keegan Rice made his debut on the doubles top court, partnering with James Hopper. The pair are now 5-0 in dual matches this season
UP NEXT
- The Cavaliers will head to Dallas, Texas to compete in the ITA National Team Indoor Championships, being held Feb. 14-18
#5 Virginia 5, Georgia 2
Singles competition
- #26 Dylan Dietrich (VA) def. #36 Ryan Colby (UGA) 6-2, 7-6 (7-3)
- #44 Rafael Jodar (VA) def. #23 Thomas Paulsell (UGA) 6-3, 6-2
- #46 Miguel Perez Peña (UGA) def. James Hopper (VA) 6-3, 7-5
- Niels Ratiu (UGA) def. #103 Keegan Rice (VA) 6-4, 6-1
- Mans Dahlberg (VA) def. Oscar Pinto Sansano (UGA) 6-4, 5-7, 1-0 (10-6)
- Jangjun Kim (VA) def. Gabriele Vulpitta (UGA) 6-3, 6-4
Doubles competition
- #65 James Hopper/Keegan Rice (VA) def. Niels Ratiu/Miguel Perez Peña (UGA) 6-3
- #75 Dylan Dietrich/Mans Dahlberg (VA) def. #15 Thomas Paulsell/Ryan Colby (UGA) 6-2
- Freddy Blaydes/Oscar Pinto Sansano (UGA) vs. Rafael Jodar/Janjun Kim (VA) 4-4, unfinished
Order of finish: Doubles (2,1); Singles (4,2,6,1,3,5)
T-2:32 A-600