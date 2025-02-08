Hoos Defeat Jackets on Tony Bennett Day

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia Cavaliers (12-12, 5-8 ACC) defeated the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (11-13, 5-8 ACC) 75-61 on Tony Bennett Day (Sat., Feb. 8) at John Paul Jones Arena. Bennett, who retired in October after 15 seasons as UVA’s head coach, was honored during a halftime ceremony.

The Cavaliers shot 49.2 percent in the contest and drilled 11 from deep while the Yellow Jackets finished with a 45.3 percent shooting mark. Georgia Tech made seven of its eight total 3-pointers in the first half.

For Virginia, Isaac McKneely led with 20 points (8-14 FG, 4-9 3FG) and Dai Dai Ames added 18 points (7-12 FG, 4-6 3FG) and four rebounds. Andrew Rohde totaled 11 points, three rebounds and a career-high tying nine assists.



HOW IT HAPPENED

Virginia led 41-36 at halftime after a 9-0 run to start the game. The Cavaliers shot 54.8 percent in the first half and were led by Isaac McKneely’s 18 points on 7-of-10 shooting, including four 3-pointers. Georgia Tech drained a blistering 7-of-11 3-point attempts en route to a 44.8 percent shooting mark in the first half.

The Cavaliers went on a 10-0 run early in the second to claim a 13-point advantage [51-38] and later led by as many as 17 points. With 1:04 left on the clock, Virginia walk-ons Bryce Walker, Desmond Roberts and Eli Bennett entered the game. Bennett, the son of former head coach Tony Bennett, came up with a steal to set up a Roberts driving layup.

UP NEXT

UVA travels to Virginia Tech for a Smithfield Commonwealth Clash on Saturday, Feb. 15. Tipoff at Cassell Coliseum is set for 2 p.m. on The CW.

