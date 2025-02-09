Hoos Cap Special Day With Emphatic Win

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — On a day when the University of Virginia—and the Commonwealth of Virginia—paid tribute to Tony Bennett, the Cavalier men’s basketball team did its part to honor its former head coach, too.

Hollywood couldn’t have scripted it much better. Against ACC rival Georgia Tech, UVA went ahead to stay with 6:05 left in the first half and pulled away for a 75-61 victory in front of a capacity crowd Saturday night at John Paul Jones Arena.

Watching from the stands, or a suite, were Bennett; his parents, Dick and Anne; and his wife, Laurel, and their daughter, Anna. Their son, Eli, was at JPJ, too, but he was in uniform, and he checked into the game with 1:04 to play, along with fellow walk-ons Bryce Walker and Desmond Roberts.

“I didn’t premeditate [that move],” interim head coach Ron Sanchez said with a smile. “I didn’t know what was going to happen at the end of the game. I always hope that I have an opportunity to give those guys a chance. They do so much for this program and practice every day. They are such servants. To have the opportunity to put Eli into the game along with others, while his father was being honored, I did it more for me than I did it for them.”

All three walk-ons contributed to the Cavaliers’ final basket. The younger Bennett came up with a steal and passed to Walker, who fed Roberts for a layup, to the delight of their teammates on the bench.

“Amazing,” junior guard Andrew Rohde said. “That’s kind of the way we want to play, and they just embodied it.”

Tony Bennett retired in October after 15 seasons at Virginia. With a 364-136 record, he is the program’s all-time winningest coach, and during his tenure the Wahoos won the ACC tournament twice, captured six regular-season conference titles, and advanced to the NCAA tournament 10 times. They were crowned NCAA champions in 2019.

Several members of that championship team, including Jack Salt, Ty Jerome and De’Andre Hunter, were at JPJ on Saturday night, and they were among the former players who welcomed Bennett onto the court for an emotional halftime ceremony.

UVA’s current players and most of the coaching staff stayed in the locker room to plan for the second half. But assistants Isaiah Wilkins and Kyle Guy, both of whom played for Bennett, remained on the court for the ceremony, as did Ronnie Wideman, the program’s longtime associate athletic director for administration.

After a stirring video played on the Hoo Vision board, Bennett received several gifts and learned that Gov. Glenn Youngkin had declared it Tony Bennett Day in the state.

“I’m not comfortable being honored like this,” Bennett told the crowd, “but the way I look at it is this is a celebration of all the people that have been along with me on this journey. And to you the fans, thank you for your support over these 15 years, through some of the hard losses, the great wins you’ve made this place one of the best places, the most intense places.”

He thanked his family too. “A coach’s family sacrifices so much, and all they’ve given me is unconditional love and support,” Bennett said. “I’m so grateful for that.”

At the end of the ceremony, a banner commemorating Bennett’s illustrious tenure was raised to the rafters at JPJ, where it hangs next to one honoring the late Terry Holland, and the teams came out for the second half.

"𝙄 𝙩𝙝𝙞𝙣𝙠 𝙬𝙚 𝙩𝙤𝙪𝙘𝙝𝙚𝙙 𝙜𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙩𝙣𝙚𝙨𝙨! 𝙊𝙣𝙘𝙚 𝙖 𝙃𝙤𝙤, 𝙖𝙡𝙬𝙖𝙮𝙨 𝙖 𝙃𝙤𝙤!" – Tony Bennett 🔶⚔️🔷#GoHoos pic.twitter.com/pQQWz3YEBF — Virginia Men's Basketball (@UVAMensHoops) February 9, 2025

The Cavaliers (12-12 overall, 5-8 ACC), who led by five at the break, made sure there was little suspense in the final 20 minutes. After the Jackets (11-13, 5-8) cut their deficit to three, Virginia ran off 10 straight points. Georgia Tech never seriously threatened the rest of the way as UVA recorded its 13th straight win in this series.

The Jackets’ head coach, Damon Stoudamire, praised the job Sanchez is doing with a roster that includes only one senior.

“He’s a man of integrity, he’s a man of character, he’s a man that does things the right way,” Stoudamire said, “and you can see them getting better as well. So you can see that he’s starting to put his stamp on the team. I’m happy for him, and I’m pulling for him as my friend.”