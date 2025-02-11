Three Cavaliers Earn ACC Weekly Honors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia sophomore Dylan Dietrich and junior Mans Dahlberg have been named the ACC Doubles Team of the Week while first-year Rafael Jódar was named ACC Freshman of the Week in honors announced Tuesday (Feb. 11) by the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Dietrich and Dahlberg had the highest ranked win of any doubles pair in the ACC last week, defeating No. 15 Thomas Paulsell and Ryan Colby 6-2 in Virginia’s 5-2 road win at Georgia. The win was the highest ranked doubles victory of their careers. Dietrich and Dahlberg lead the Cavaliers in doubles this season with a 7-3 overall record.

Jódar picked up his second straight Freshman of the Week honor after turning in a dominant 6-3, 6-2 victory against No. 23 Thomas Paulsell in UVA’s win over Georgia. Jódar recorded his fourth ranked win of the year and his third win in a row against a ranked opponent. He improved to 5-1 in dual matches to open his career after joining the team in January.

This is Dietrich and Dahlberg’s first career ACC Doubles Team of the Week honor. Dahlberg picked up his first ACC weekly award of his career. Jódar earned his second consecutive Freshman of the Week honor.