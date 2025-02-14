No. 5 Virginia Tops Michigan to Advance at ITA Indoors

DALLAS, Texas – The No. 5 Virginia men’s tennis team advanced to the quarterfinals of the 2025 ITA National Team Indoor Championship, topping No. 20 Michigan 4-2 on Friday (Feb. 14) at the Styslinger / Altec Tennis Complex.

The Cavaliers (7-1) picked up their second win of the year after losing the doubles point, rallying to defeat the Wolverines (4-3) in the opening match of the tournament.

Virginia will play No. 3 Texas (8-1) on Saturday (Feb. 15) at 1 p.m. ET in the quarterfinals.

Michigan started the match with wins on doubles courts one and two to gain an early 1-0 advantage in the match.

Sophomore Dylan Dietrich cruised to a straight set win on court two over Benjamin Kittay to get the Hoos on the board.

After Michigan retook the lead with a victory on court four, the Cavaliers swung the momentum and took control of the rest of the match.

Freshman Rafael Jódar tied the match with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Gavin Young on the top court. Just moments after, freshman Jangjun Kim gave the Cavaliers their first lead of the day, coming through with a 6-2, 7-6 (2) win on court six.

On court five, junior Mans Dahlberg dropped the first set to Patorn Hanchaikul 6-2 but dominated the match the rest of the way. Dahlberg ran away with the second set 6-1 before closing out a 6-3 win in the third set to clinch the victory for the Hoos.

MATCH NOTES