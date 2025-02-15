Cavaliers Hold Off Hokies, 73-70

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia (13-12, 6-8 ACC) defeated Virginia Tech (11-14, 6-8 ACC), 73-70, in a Smithfield Commonwealth Clash on Saturday afternoon (Feb. 15) at Cassell Coliseum. With the win, UVA now holds a 6-3 lead in the 2024-25 .

In their second game against the Hokies in two weeks, the Cavaliers shot 46 percent (23 of 50) from the field and hit 11 3-pointers. Isaac McKneely led the charge with 22 points off 7 of 16 shooting with six triples. Anthony Robinson finished with career highs in points (15) and rebounds (7). Dai Dai Ames rounded out the double-figure scorers with 11 points.

The Hokies shot 46 percent (23 of 50) and were led by Tobi Lawal’s 23 points (7-11 FG, 2 3FG, 7-9 FT).

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Cavaliers led 40-33 at halftime after shooting 55.6 percent from the field and drilling seven 3-pointers. A 17-4 scoring run gave Virginia an 11-point advantage [22-11] at the 10:28 mark, then the Hoos grew that lead to as many as 15 points. A 14-3 Hokie burst brought the home team back within four with one minute remaining, but UVA’s Elijah Saunders drained an arena-silencing 3-pointer in the final seconds of the first half. Virginia Tech forward Tobi Lawal led all scorers in the first half, tallying 19 of the Hokies’ 33 total points.

The Hoos held the Hokies at arm’s length for the first 16 minutes of the second half, but the home team cut its deficit to three [64-61] with a 11-5 run. The Hokies trailed by just one [71-70] at the 1:17 mark, but an Anthony Robinson dunk put the Cavaliers back up by three and Virginia Tech did not score after that.

UP NEXT

Virginia hosts No. 3 Duke (22-3, 14-1 ACC) on Monday, Feb. 17. Tipoff at John Paul Jones Arena is set for 8 p.m. on ESPN.