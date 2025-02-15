Hoos Take Full Advantage of Robinson's Gem

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

BLACKSBURG, Va. — In the team hotel Friday night, as University of Virginia men’s basketball coaches shared stories about memorable Cavalier wins at Cassell Coliseum, Isaiah Wilkins brought up a play from his freshman season.

In January 2015, UVA point guard London Perrantes lobbed an alley-oop pass toward the rim late in the second half, and Justin Anderson did the rest. Anderson soared for a slam that tied the game and silenced Virginia Tech’s fans, and the Wahoos went on to win 50-47.

“Who’s going to be our Justin tomorrow?” mused Wilkins, now an assistant coach at his alma mater.

Anthony Robinson proved Saturday that he’s up to the challenge. With the Hoos’ lead down to one and the Hokies’ faithful roaring, point guard Andrew Rohde threw an alley-oop that Robinson, a 6-foot-10, 250-pound redshirt freshman, hammered home to make it 73-70 with 1:05 to play.

“Rohde’s a great passer,” Robinson said, “so he puts the ball where it needs to be, and as long as I do my job it’s going to be successful.”

your life without this sequence: ★ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ your life with it: ★ ★ ★ ★ ★#GoHoos pic.twitter.com/iGl1vQUzpK — Virginia Men's Basketball (@UVAMensHoops) February 15, 2025

Robinson was the first option on the play, which immediately followed a timeout, but Rohde could have passed to junior guard Isaac McKneely (team-high 22 points) or senior swingman Taine Murray.

“At that point in the game, we are going to put the ball in his hands and trust that he’s going to make the right decision,” interim head coach Ron Sanchez said of Rohde.

No. 4 chose wisely, as he’s usually done of late. Robinson’s dunk gave him 15 points for the game—six more than his previous career high—and closed out the scoring in this Commonwealth Clash affair. The Hoos struggled defensively for much of the second half, but they got two stops in the final minute, and that allowed them to celebrate an immensely satisfying victory.

“Just really happy for the guys,” Sanchez said. “They played really well. We didn’t play perfect defense, but we defended well enough to get the W.”

The win was UVA’s first in Blacksburg since Feb. 26, 2020.

“I’ve never won here, so that’s a great step in the right direction, for sure,” McKneely said. “I’ve always wanted to win here. It’s a super fun environment to play in. You get up for games like these, so I’m super happy with the win. We’re trending in the right direction at the right time.”

The Hoos have won four of their past five games, including three in a row on the road. UVA’s only loss in that span was to Virginia Tech, Feb. 1 at John Paul Jones Arena.

Beating the Hokies “feels even better on the road, to be honest with you,” said McKneely, who matched his career high with six 3-pointers. “Like I said, I’ve never won here before, so I’m super happy with the effort that we played with tonight. We didn’t want to go 0 for 2 against them … so we came in here with the mindset that we’re going to win, and we played to win.”