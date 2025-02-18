Rafael Jódar Earns Third Straight ACC Freshman of the Week Honor

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia first-year Rafael Jódar has been named ACC Freshman of the Week in honors announced Tuesday (Feb. 18) by the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Jódar nabbed his third consecutive Freshman of the Week honor after finishing undefeated at the 2025 ITA National Team Indoor Championship in Dallas, Texas. In singles, Jódar went 2-0, highlighted by a 6-4, 6-4 victory over No. 16 Braden Shick in UVA’s 4-1 victory over No. 19 NC State. Jódar also defeated No. 109 Gavin Young 6-3, 6-2 in Virginia’s 4-2 win over No. 20 Michigan. He is currently on a seven-match win streak and is 7-1 in dual matches.

Jódar was also perfect in doubles last week, partnering with freshman Jangjun Kim. The duo topped Nikolay Nedelchev and William Manning of NC State 6-4. In dual matches, Jódar and Kim have a 4-2 record this season.

Jódar has won three Freshman of the Week honors to start his career after joining the team in January.