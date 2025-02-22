Virginia Drops Road Contest to North Carolina

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – The North Carolina Tar Heels (17-11, 10-6 ACC) defeated the Virginia Cavaliers (13-14, 6-10 ACC) 81-66 on Saturday afternoon (Feb. 22) at the Smith Center.

The Cavaliers shot 45.3 percent from the field and were led by Isaac McKneely’s 17 points on 5-of-12 shooting along with four assists. McKneely surpassed the 1,000-career point threshold with a layup midway through the second half, becoming the 52nd Cavalier to reach that milestone. Dai Dai Ames extended his double-figure scoring streak to six games with 12 points on 5-of-6 shooting.

The Tar Heels shot 48.2 percent from the field (27 of 56) and drained nine 3-pointers. The home team won the rebound battle 35-21, outscored Virginia 17-2 in second-chance points and had five players finish in double figures.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Cavaliers trailed 46-34 at the break after the Tar Heels posted a torrid 75 percent (6 of 8) 3-point shooting mark and owned a 17-5 advantage on the glass. North Carolina jumped out to a 21-2 lead as Cavaliers shot just 1 for 10 to start the contest. Virginia responded with a 14-3 run to cut the deficit to single digits [24-16] at the 9:27 mark before the two teams traded buckets for the remainder of the half. The Cavaliers finished the half shooting 50 percent (12 of 24) and logged seven steals. Isaac McKneely led all scorers at the break with 13 points off 3 for 6 shooting with two 3s and a 5-of-5 showing at the line.

The Cavaliers kept the game within reach early in the second half, but the Tar Heels stretched their lead to 20 with an 8-0 run down the stretch.

UP NEXT

Virginia travels to Wake Forest on Wednesday, Feb. 26. Tipoff at Joel Coliseum is set for 9 p.m. on ESPNU.