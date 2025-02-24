UVA Women Claim Sixth Consecutive ACC Title

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Virginia won its sixth consecutive Atlantic Coast Conference Women’s Swimming and Diving championship on Saturday (Feb. 22) at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, N.C.

The title was the 21st in the Cavalier program’s history.

The UVA women totaled 1451.5 points, besting second-place Stanford by 310.5 points. The Cavalier men finished eighth.

With four gold medals on Saturday, the Cavalier women won 13 events over the five-day championship.

On Saturday, the Cavaliers won three individual titles: sophomore Claire Curzan won the 200 Backstroke (1:47.38), senior Gretchen Walsh the 100 Free (45.20) and grad student Alex Walsh the 200 Breaststroke (2:03.65). They closed out the meet with a victory in the 400 Free Relay, posting a meet-record time of 3:05.93..

Gretchen Walsh was named the ACC’s most valuable swimmer for the second straight year. During the course of the meet, she won a total of seven gold medals (three individual, four relay) to raise her career total to 23.

🏆 𝐌𝐎𝐒𝐓 𝐕𝐀𝐋𝐔𝐀𝐁𝐋𝐄 𝐒𝐖𝐈𝐌𝐌𝐄𝐑 🏆

Gretchen Walsh repeats as the Most Valuable Swimmer #ACCChampions #GoHoos pic.twitter.com/xwQDkenbtk — Virginia Swimming and Dive (@UVASwimDive) February 23, 2025

Alex Walsh finishes her career with the most overall titles (32) and the most individual titles (12) in ACC women’s swimming history. She is the first swimmer to win four straight ACC 200 Breaststroke titles.

Take a bow, Alex Walsh!!!!

She finishes her career with more titles (total and individual) than any other swimmer in ACC Women's Swimming history #GoHoos pic.twitter.com/ZxrfcMa65P — Virginia Swimming and Dive (@UVASwimDive) February 23, 2025

For the men, freshman David King made his second trip to the podium, earning bronze in the 200 Back. His time of 1:38.36 was the fastest in UVA program history.

Women’s Notes

Alex Walsh passed Sue Walsh of NC State (1981-84) for most career individual titles. Alex Walsh came into the meet with 26 overall titles, which was already the conference record

Alex Walsh is the 18 th swimmer in conference history to win one event four times and the 8 th Cavalier to do so. The last was Kate Douglass who won the 100 Fly for the fourth time in 2023

swimmer in conference history to win one event four times and the 8 Cavalier to do so. The last was Kate Douglass who won the 100 Fly for the fourth time in 2023 Two divers scored points for the Cavaliers on Plaform. Jessica Buntman was 13 th with a score of 245.60, ranking sixth on the UVA all-time list. Lizzy Kaye was 15 th with a 237.95

with a score of 245.60, ranking sixth on the UVA all-time list. Lizzy Kaye was 15 with a 237.95 Claire Curzan’s time of 1:47.38 in the 200 Backstroke was an ACC Championship Meet Record and a pool record

Curzan leaves her first ACC Championship with a gold in the 200 Back, silver in the 100 Fly, and bronze in the 50 Free in addition to swimming on four winning relays

Curzan posted a 46.74 in the lead leg of the 400 Free relay, the fourth fastest time in the NCAA this season in the 100 Free

Anna Moesch’s time of 46.76 in the 100 Free final is the fifth fastest time in the NCAA this season

Men’s Notes

Jack Aikins won the C-Final of the 200 Back (1:39.86)

David King’s 200 Back was his second program record of the meet after setting the 200 Free mark to lead off the 800 Free relay on the first day of the meet

Matthew Heilman was 10th in the 200 Breast. His time of 1:53.56 ranks sixth in program history

The 400 Free relay finished (Aikins, King, Spencer Nicholas, Connor Boyle) sixth with a 2:48.40. It was the fifth fastest time in program history

SMITHFIELD COMMONWEALTH CLASH