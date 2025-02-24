Black History Month Spotlight: Cornel Parker

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — At Maury High School in Norfolk, even students who are unfamiliar with Cornel Parker’s background can probably figure out that, given his lean 6-foot-7 frame, his sport of choice growing up was basketball.

As head women’s coach at Bryant & Stratton, a junior college in Virginia Beach, Parker remains immersed in the game. But his success with the Lady Bobcats is secondary to Parker’s contributions at Maury and in the community, says Jeff Jones.

Jones coached Parker, a defensive wizard, for four years at the University of Virginia. All told, their lives have intersected for more than a quarter-century.

“He grew while he was at UVA, but the real growth that I saw—and so many people that really, really care about him saw—started happening after he left Charlottesville,” said Jones, who retired last February after 11 seasons as ODU’s head coach and still lives in Tidewater.

Parker is a guidance counselor at Maury, where his fellow faculty members include his wife, the former Jennifer Steadman, who played college basketball at Charleston Southern.

“The man, the father, husband, the leader that Cornel has become is a huge success story. and I’m so proud of him,” Jones said. “He’s beloved in this community. It has zero to do with basketball. The people over at Maury, the parents and the students that he has counseled and helped, and it’s white, Black, rich, poor, it doesn’t matter. He’s probably as highly thought of in terms of his caring for the students and for the human being that he is as anybody around. Cornel and Jen are such proponents of education.”

Born and raised in Norfolk, Parker starred at Maury before spending a postgraduate year at Fork Union Military Academy, where he played for the legendary Fletcher Arritt, a UVA alumnus who died in 2021.

“That one year being with him, I learned so much as a player, but also as a person,” Parker recalled, “because you really had to sacrifice. He helped me to grow. So he was a big part of my journey, even if it was just for one year.”

Parker’s next stop was UVA. As an assistant coach on Terry Holland’s staff at Virginia, Jones had pursued Parker, as had dozens of other Division I programs. After Jones succeeded Holland as head coach in April 1990, Parker became his first recruit.

“And so there was always that connection, that bond,” Jones said. “I think it’s safe to say there were some ups and downs at times during his career, and maybe we butted heads. That would be a good way to put it. But he’s always been a special person to me.”

At Maury, Parker had been part of a diverse student body, so the transition to life on Grounds wasn’t as jarring for him as it was for some of his Black teammates. Derrick Johnson, for example, didn’t have any white classmates in high school.

“He had a bigger adjustment than I did,” Parker said. “Maury kind of helped set me up for UVA, but it still was a big difference, especially when you went to class. There weren’t as many African-Americans in certain classes. I think in my History of India class, there were three of us. That professor was great, but it was an adjustment.”

He had “one or two issues from a racial standpoint,” Parker said, “but it’s something I think just helped me to grow.”

Early in his college career, Parker considered transferring, but his mother urged him to stay at UVA, and he’s glad he followed her advice. On the court, he helped the Wahoos advance to the NCAA tournament three times, and they won the NIT in 1991-92, his sophomore season.

“It was up and down on the athletic side,” Parker recalled, “because I had some internal stuff going on then, but just to be around the environment and people, it was awesome. I wouldn’t change anything.”

He was close not only with his teammates but with other UVA student-athletes, including Dawn Staley, Tonya Cardoza and Tammi Reiss from women’s basketball and Terry Kirby and Chris Slade from football.

“So all of them were part of our unit too, our family,” Parker said.