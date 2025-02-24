Virginia Men's DMR Named USTFCCCA National Athletes of the Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The U.S. Track & field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) announced Monday (Feb.24) that the Virginia men’s distance medley relay (DMR) team of Wes Porter, Alex Sherman, Conor Murphy and Gary Martin were named the Men’s National Athletes of the Week after an incredible performance at the Arkansas Qualifier in Fayetteville, Ark.

The quartet shattered not one but five records at the Randal Tyson Track Center on Friday (Feb. 21). Their winning time of 9:14.19 is the fastest time in the world on a legal track (200-meter track) and is the second fastest relay ever run just behind the University of Washington’s all-conditions time of 9:14.10 on an oversized track from the 2025 Husky Classic.

Virginia shattered the NCAA record which previously stood at 9:16.40 set by Oklahoma State at the Arkansas Qualifier one year prior. Thus, in taking down the Cowboys collegiate record, the Cavaliers also bested the Randal Tyson facility record and the Arkansas Qualifier meet record. The ACC record was another to fall as Virginia crushed North Carolina’s time of 9:17.92 from a season ago.

Rewriting the record books did not stop there. The foursome also lowered the Virginia program record by just over four seconds taking it from 9:18.95 to 9:14.19. Martin, Murphy and Sherman were members of the previous record relay team along with Alex Leath. The race splits include Wes Porter going 2:50.51 for the opening 1200-meter leg, Alex Sherman sprinting 46.27 on the 400-meter leg, Conor Murphy clocking 1:47.33 for 800-meters and Gary Martin anchoring for the win in 3:50.09 for 1600-meters.

This marks just the second time in program history that an athlete from Virginia has been named M-F Athletic National Athlete of the Week during the indoor season. The DMR team follows the likes of its anchor, Gary Martin, who earned accolades two weeks prior after his record-breaking performance at the Millrose Games.

Gary Martin Feb. 10 Men’s DMR (Porter, Sherman, Murphy, Martin) Feb. 24