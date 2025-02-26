Four UVA Student-Athletes Garner ACC Postgraduate Scholarship Recognition

GREENSBORO, N.C. – University of Virginia student-athletes Eden Bigham (softball) and Griffin Schutz (men’s lacrosse) have been named recipients of the Atlantic Coast Conference’s prestigious Weaver-James-Corrigan-Swofford Postgraduate Scholarship, while Matthew Hunter and Ella Bathurst (women’s swimming & diving) have been tabbed ACC Excellence Award List honorees, the conference office announced Wednesday (Feb. 26).

The Weaver-James-Corrigan-Swofford postgraduate scholarships are awarded to selected student-athletes who intend to pursue a graduate degree after completing their undergraduate requirements. Each recipient will receive $9,000 toward his or her graduate education. Those honored have performed with distinction in both the classroom and their respective sport while demonstrating exemplary conduct in the community and were approved by the league’s Faculty Athletic Representatives (FARs) at the ACC Winter Meetings.

Including Bigham and Schutz, a total of 59 ACC student-athletes were named recipients of the Weaver-James-Corrigan-Swofford Postgraduate Scholarship, while Hunter and Bathurst were two of 28 student-athletes named to the league’s Excellence Award List.

“This year’s class of ACC Postgraduate Scholarship recipients showcases the best of collegiate athletics,” said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips, Ph.D. “The student-athletes in the ACC consistently excel in both academics and athletics, as demonstrated by this remarkable group of nearly 60 individuals. Their dedication and commitment to excellence in competition and in the classroom is truly impressive. The future is extremely bright for these outstanding student-athletes, and we are excited to continue supporting them.”

A two-time NFCA All-Region selection and two-time All-ACC selection, Bigham has been a force in the circle for Virginia’s softball team. In only two years, she began writing her name in the record books as she currently ranks in UVA’s top 10 in career strikeouts, shutouts and saves. In her second season, she helped lead the Cavaliers to the program’s second NCAA Tournament bid in program history and the Hoos advanced to the Regional Championship game for the first time in program history. Heading into her junior campaign, she was tabbed as one of the top 50 players in the nation by both Softball America and D1Softball. Bigham is currently pursuing her undergraduate degree in Cognitive Sciences.

Schutz, a senior midfielder majoring in Environmental Sciences, has appeared in 55 career games, including 51starts. For the first time of his career, he was named to the All-ACC Team in 2024 after leading UVA’s midfielders in goals (23) and was second in points (35). This year, Schutz was named a Preseason All-ACC Team selection in addition to a Second Team All-American by the United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association (USILA), Inside Lacrosse and USA Lacrosse. Off the field, Schutz has volunteered with non-profit organizations such as the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.

Hunter is a four-year member of the Cavaliers’ men’s soccer team and has served as Vice President of External Relations for the Student Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC). He has also served as Vice CEO of the Black Economic Empowerment Society (B.E.E.S.), which aims to increase financial capability, emphasize the importance of asset ownership and empower Black students to start their own businesses. A two-time ACC Academic Honor Roll recipient, Hunter is majoring in psychology.

Bathurst is a two-time co-captain and has contributed points to the Cavaliers’ last four ACC Championship runs, including being a member of the ACC Champion 800 Free Relay in 2022. She competed in three individual events at the 2022 NCAA Championship during her freshman season, helping the Cavaliers win the team title. She is in the marketing and management track at the McIntire School of Commerce.

To be eligible for ACC postgraduate scholarships, nominees must have distinguished themselves both academically and athletically with an overall minimum accumulative grade point average of 3.0 or its equivalent. The student-athlete must have completed at least seven semesters and completed or will complete their baccalaureate degree, at an ACC institution, prior to receiving the postgraduate scholarship, and performed with distinction as a member of a varsity team specifically represented by local, conference, regional and/or national athletic recognition. The nominees also must have conducted themselves, both on and off the field, in a manner that has brought credit to themselves, their institution, intercollegiate athletics, and the ideals and objectives of higher education.

The ACC has selected postgraduate scholarship recipients annually since 1971. Over that time, the league has provided nearly $4.7 million to more than 1,000 ACC student-athletes.

Each member institution may nominate a maximum of two candidates to be eligible for the postgraduate scholarship awards. Institutions are recommended to nominate a student-athlete from one men’s and one women’s sport.

Student-athletes nominated for the ACC Excellence Award are also eligible for the ACC Postgraduate Scholarship.

This year’s class of postgraduate scholarship recipients will be highlighted on ACC Network during live programming from March through June. Each of the ACC’s 18 member schools will also recognize their respective honorees on each of the leagues 18-member schools. In addition, the ACC’s 18 member schools will also recognize their honorees on each of their respective campuses.

The following student-athletes will be recognized as 2025 ACC Postgraduate Scholars:

2025 Weaver-James-Corrigan-Swofford Award Recipients

Levi Hughes, Men’s Fencing, Boston College, Economics

Annabelle Hasselbeck, Women’s Lacrosse, Boston College, Communication

Aidan Li, Men’s Gymnastics, California, Mechanical Engineering

Antonia Galland, Women’s Rowing, California, Society and Environment

Lucas Mahlstedt, Baseball, Clemson, Physics and Astronomy

Emily Lamparter, Women’s Lacrosse, Clemson, Food Science & Human Nutrition

Megan Maransky, Field Hockey, Duke, Biology

Andrew McAdorey, Men’s Lacrosse, Duke, Political Science

Heather Gilchrist, Women’s Soccer, Florida State, Finance

David Quirie, Men’s Swimming & Diving, Florida State, Chemical Engineering

Kate Sharabura, Women’s Tennis, Georgia Tech, Biology

Henry Freer, Football, Georgia Tech, Chemical Engineering

Soledad Jean, Women’s Cross Country/Track & Field, Louisville, Psychology

Ty McPhail, Men’s Cross Country/Track & Field, Louisville, Computer Information Systems

Dorian Gonzalez, Baseball, Miami, Finance

Alexa Noel, Women’s Tennis, Miami, Sports Administration

J.J. Jones, Football, North Carolina, Media and Journalism

Riley Quartermain, Women’s Golf, North Carolina, English and Comparative Literature

Amanda Rice, Women’s Volleyball, NC State, Biological Science/Human Biology

Will Buete, Men’s Soccer, NC State, Business Administration

Siona Chisholm, Women’s Cross Country/Track & Field, Notre Dame, Psychology

Matthew Roou, Men’s Soccer, Notre Dame, Finance

Emmy Klika, Women’s Volleyball, Pitt, Sport Science

Cameron Cash , Men’s Swimming & Diving, Pitt, Biology

Russell Exum, Men’s Swimming & Diving, SMU, Economics

Raelyn Roberson, Women’s Cross Country/Track & Field, SMU, Management

Andrea Kitahata, Women’s Soccer, Stanford, Symbolic Systems

Saniaa Wilson, Women’s Basketball, Syracuse, Communications and Rhetorical Studies

Lauren Coop, Women’s Rowing, Syracuse, Applied Data Analytics and Policy Studies

Eden Bigham, Softball, Virginia, Cognitive Science

Griffin Schutz, Men’s Lacrosse, Virginia, Environmental Sciences

Anna Summers, Women’s Swimming & Diving, Virginia Tech, Public Health

Charlotte Cartledge, Women’s Tennis, Virginia Tech, Management Consulting Analysis

Laurel Ansbrow, Women’s Soccer, Wake Forest, Health and Exercise Science

Nicholas Andersen, Football, Wake Forest, Communication

2025 Jim & Pat Thacker Scholarship Award Recipients

Soledad Jean, Louisville, Women’s Cross Country/Track & Field, Psychology *

Emma Klika, Pitt, Volleyball, Sport Science *

Russell Exum, SMU, Men’s Swimming & Diving, Economics *



2025 ACC Excellence Award List (Formerly Honorary Postgraduate Scholarship Nominees)

Julia Haggerty, Women’s Volleyball, Boston College, Management

Arianna Manrique, Women’s Soccer, California, Psychology

Jamie Arnold, Women’s Rowing, California, Society and Environment

Andrew Swanson, Men’s Golf, Clemson, Mathematical Sciences

Rebecca Wells, Women’s Gymnastics, Clemson, Athletic Leadership

Gloria Muzito, Women’s Swimming & Diving, Florida State, Sport Management

John Giesler, Baseball, Georgia Tech, Real Estate Development

Kylie Bilchev, Women’s Tennis, Georgia Tech, Biology

Merissah Russell, Women’s Basketball, Louisville, Business Administration

Aimee Plumb, Field Hockey, Louisville, Psychology

Mia Vallee, Women’s Swimming & Diving, Miami, Marine Biology and Ecology a

Maxwell Flory, Men’s Swimming & Diving, Miami, Sports Administration

Alyssa Ustby, Women’s Basketball, North Carolina, Media and Journalism

Parker Wolfe, Men’s Cross Country/Track & Field, North Carolina,

Jaiden Thomas, Women’s Soccer, NC State, Sport Management/Liberal Studies

Rebeca Candescu, Women’s Fencing, Notre Dame, Neuroscience and Behavior

Benjamin Ramsey, Men’s Lacrosse, Notre Dame, Finance

Jonathan McGill, Football, SMU, Liberal Studies

Raelyn Roberson, Women’s Cross Country/Track & Field, SMU, Management *

Hunter Hollenbeck, Men’s Swimming & Diving, Stanford, Electrical Engineering

Andrea Kitahata, Women’s Soccer, Stanford, Symbolic Systems *

Emma Ward, Women’s Lacrosse, Syracuse, Firearm and Toolmark Examination

Matthew Hunter, Men’s Soccer, Virginia, Psychology

Ella Bathurst, Women’s Swimming & Diving, Virginia, Marketing & Management

Anna Summers, Women’s Swimming & Diving, Virginia Tech, Public Health *

Charlotte Cartledge, Women’s Tennis, Virginia Tech, Management Consulting Analysis *

Carolina Lopez-Chacarra, Women’s Golf, Wake Forest, Psychology

* – also a recipient of the Weaver-James-Corrigan-Swofford-Award

About the Weaver-James-Corrigan-Swofford-Award

The Weaver-James-Corrigan-Swofford Award is named in honor of former ACC commissioners Jim Weaver, Bob James, Gene Corrigan, and John Swofford. The league’s first commissioner, James H. Weaver, served the conference from 1954-70 after a stint as the Director of Athletics at Wake Forest. His early leadership and uncompromising integrity are largely responsible for the excellent reputation enjoyed by the ACC today.

Robert C. James, a former Maryland football player, was named commissioner in 1971 and served in that capacity for 16 years. During his tenure, the league continued to grow in stature and became recognized as a national leader in athletics and academics, winning 23 national championships and maintaining standards of excellence in the classroom.

Eugene F. Corrigan assumed his role as the third full-time commissioner on September 1, 1987, and served until August of 1997. During Corrigan’s tenure, ACC schools captured 30 NCAA championships and two national football titles.

John Swofford was named the fourth commissioner of the ACC on July 1, 1997, and served until June 2021. He was instrumental in the launch of the ACC Network and addition of seven new members. ACC programs won 92 national titles in 19 sports while he was commissioner.

Before 1994, the Weaver-James postgraduate scholarships were awarded as separate honors, including the Jim Weaver Award, the Marie James Award, and the Bob James Award.

About the Thacker Award

The Thacker Award, which originated in 2005, is awarded in honor of the late Jim and Pat Thacker of Charlotte, North Carolina. Jim Thacker was the primary play-by-play announcer for the ACC’s first television network. Recipients of the award must demonstrate outstanding performance both in athletic competition and in the classroom and intend to further their education through postgraduate studies at an ACC institution.

About the ACC Excellence Award

The ACC Excellence Award recognizes outstanding graduates from our ACC member institutions. The goal of the award is to highlight the students embodying the student-athlete ideal. The brand of the ACC is our strong history of providing world-class education and competition. The awardees are exemplary students, athletes, and contributors to the community and society and serve as an example to their fellow students.