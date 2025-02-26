Hot-Shooting Cavaliers Down Demon Deacons, 83-75

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – The Virginia Cavaliers (14-14, 7-10 ACC) scored a season-high 83 points in a road win over the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (19-9, 11-6 ACC) on Wednesday night (Feb. 26) at Lawrence Joel Coliseum.

Isaac McKneely’s season-high 27 points (10-14 FG, 4 3FG, 5 assists) led the Cavaliers, who shot 55.8 percent (29 of 52) from the field and drained 10 3-pointers. Dai Dai Ames (14 points, 5-11 FG), Andrew Rohde (13 points, 5-8 FG, 2 3FG) and Jacob Cofie (12 points, 2-2 FG, 8-10 FT) rounded out the double-digit scorers for UVA. Virginia’s bench outscored Wake’s, 21-2.

Wake finished with a 55.6 percent (30-54) shooting mark, but made just 2 of 14 attempts from 3-point range (14.3 percent). Guards Hunter Sallis (25 points) and Cameron Hildreth (22 points) combined for nearly two-thirds of the Deacons’ 75 points.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The early minutes of the first half saw eight lead changes before a McKneely 3-pointer at the 11:10 mark gave the Cavaliers a 19-18 lead. Virginia outscored Wake 12-4 over the next five minutes to go up by nine, then three triples in the final three minutes of the half propelled UVA to a 44-33 lead at the break. Virginia shot a blistering 63 percent (17 of 27) in the opening half and tallied six 3-pointers.

A 10-1 run brought Wake within two [66-64] down the stretch, but the Cavaliers promptly responded with a 13-4 run to restore an 11-point lead [79-68] and secure the victory.

UP NEXT

Virginia hosts No. 13 Clemson on Saturday, March 1. Tipoff at John Paul Jones Arena is set for noon on ESPN/2.