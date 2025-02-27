Late-Season Surge Continues For Hoos

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — As the Virginia Cavaliers staggered to a dispiriting defeat against Notre Dame at John Paul Jones Arena, the season seemed to be slipping away from them. That Jan. 25 loss was the sixth in seven games for UVA and dropped the team’s ACC record to 2-7.

Optimism was hard to come by outside the program, but instead of folding, the Wahoos rallied. Since that loss at JPJ, the Hoos have gone 5-3, with four of those victories coming on the road. The latest came Wednesday night at Lawrence Joel Coliseum, where Virginia led for the final 31:08 in an 83-75 victory over Wake Forest.

Other teams might have splintered in the face of adversity, but the Cavaliers pulled together. Taine Murray, the lone senior among UVA scholarship players, said multiple factors have been at play, “I think one of them being how young we were at the start of the season. Obviously, we had lost some key guys [from 2023-24] and brought in some new guys. So I think just throughout the course of the season, we’ve kind of gotten to know how to play with each other more. And I think we’ve made some great adjustments, like tactically in terms of switching [on defense] and different things like that.”

Junior guard Isaac McKneely credited the Cavaliers’ chemistry.

“This is the closest group I’ve ever been with, on and off the court. We hang out together, we spend so much time together, we’re just so close,” McKneely said. “We want to win more than anything in the world, and we want it more for each other than we do ourselves. I think that’s the recipe for success with really good teams. I’m not writing this season off at all. I think we can still do great things in these last few games, and then who knows what can happen in the ACC tournament?”

The 83 points against Wake (19-9, 11-6) were a season high for UVA (14-14, 7-10), which moved into a four-way tie for ninth place in the ACC. The Cavaliers’ execution at the other end of the court left much to be desired—the Demon Deacons shot 55.6 percent from the floor and scored 52 points in the paint—but the visitors’ offense hummed for most of the game.

“The team is playing really unselfish basketball,” interim head coach Ron Sanchez said. “They’re fun to watch offensively. They share the ball well. They play for one another. The guys are playing their roles to a really high level with tremendous buy-in, and I’m just really pleased with their effort on that side, their selflessness and their desire to play for one another.”

Led by McKneely, the Hoos shot 45.5 percent from 3-point range (10 for 22) and 55.8 percent overall (29 for 52). McKneely made 10 of 14 attempts, including 4 of 7 from beyond the arc, and tallied a season-high 27 points. Virginia turned the ball over only eight times.

“It’s really just us playing with freedom,” sophomore guard Dai Dai Ames said. “Coach Sanchez, he gives us a lot of freedom. So we’re playing with freedom, playing together, clicking with each other, getting used to each other. I feel like the more games we play, the more comfortable we get with each other.”

The Cavaliers dominated the first halves of their road wins over Miami, Pittsburgh and Virginia Tech, and they started well again Wednesday night.

“We’re not a team that plays great from behind,” McKneely said. “We don’t really push in transition too much. We don’t get up and down, so it’s hard for us to come back from big deficits. So when we can build a lead early, it’s the flip side. It’s hard for other teams to come back against us.”

Sanchez said: “I’m really happy that the guys started the game the way we did and that we ended it the way we did today.”

Virginia led by 11 points at the half and by nine with 13 minutes to play. The Deacons fought back behind senior guards Hunter Sallis (25 points) and Cameron Hildreth (22 points), however, and trailed by only two with 6:52 remaining. But McKneely scored nine points in the final 6:00 to help the Hoos hold off the Deacons.

When the game got close, “we drew a couple of actions for him,” Sanchez said, “and he delivered to kind of give us some separation. To be able to do that as a marked man on the scouting report, it’s really impressive. So when he’s going, our job is to make sure that we continue to find him and feed him and let him kind of carry the offensive load.”