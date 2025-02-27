No. 5 Virginia Starts ACC Play This Weekend on the Road

CHARLOTTESVILLE Va. – The No. 5 Virginia men’s tennis team (8-2) opens conference play on the road this weekend, taking on No. 15 Duke (7-3) on Friday (Feb. 28) at 3 p.m. and North Carolina (6-3) on Sunday (March 2) at 1 p.m.
MATCH INFORMATION
- Live streaming and live stats will be available for both matches
- Both matches will be included in the Cracked Racquets CrossCourt Coverage on ACCNX
CAVALIER NOTES
- Virginia remained at No. 5 in the latest ITA Team Rankings
- The Cavaliers haven’t played since the 2025 ITA National Team Indoor Championship, held Feb. 14-18. Virginia finished the event 2-1, reaching the quarterfinals
- The Cavaliers have currently won 50 ACC regular season matches in a row. Their last regular season loss in ACC play came on January 18, 2020 against Louisville
- Sophomore Dylan Dietrich and freshman Keegan Rice lead the team with 12 singles victories this season. Dietrich is ranked No. 28 in the ITA Singles Rankings
- Freshman Rafael Jódar paces the team in dual match wins with a 7-1 record, winning his last seven matches. He moved up to No. 17 in the singles rankings
- Dietrich and junior Mans Dahlberg lead the team in doubles wins on the season with 8. The pair are ranked No. 50 in the latest ITA Doubles Rankings
- Grad student James Hopper and Rice have a 6-2 doubles record in dual matches. They are ranked No. 38 in the doubles rankings
- Duke leads the all-time series 54-52. The Cavaliers have won the last nine meetings, including both matchups last season
- Virginia head coach Andres Pedroso is a Duke alum. Pedroso helped lead the Blue Devils to four ACC titles, was a two-time All-American and was named to the ACC 50th Anniversary Team
- Pedroso and Duke head coach Ramsey Smith were teammates on the Blue Devils, both graduating in 2001 from Duke
- North Carolina leads the all-time series 71-46. Virginia has won the last six matches against the Tar Heels
UP NEXT
- The Cavaliers return home next weekend, taking on No. 10 NC State on Friday (March 7) at 3 p.m. and No. 1 Wake Forest on Sunday (March 9) at 1 p.m.