No. 5 Virginia Starts ACC Play This Weekend on the Road

CHARLOTTESVILLE Va. – The No. 5 Virginia men’s tennis team (8-2) opens conference play on the road this weekend, taking on No. 15 Duke (7-3) on Friday (Feb. 28) at 3 p.m. and North Carolina (6-3) on Sunday (March 2) at 1 p.m.

MATCH INFORMATION

Live streaming and live stats will be available for both matches

Both matches will be included in the Cracked Racquets CrossCourt Coverage on ACCNX

CAVALIER NOTES

Virginia remained at No. 5 in the latest ITA Team Rankings

The Cavaliers haven’t played since the 2025 ITA National Team Indoor Championship, held Feb. 14-18. Virginia finished the event 2-1, reaching the quarterfinals

The Cavaliers have currently won 50 ACC regular season matches in a row. Their last regular season loss in ACC play came on January 18, 2020 against Louisville

Sophomore Dylan Dietrich and freshman Keegan Rice lead the team with 12 singles victories this season. Dietrich is ranked No. 28 in the ITA Singles Rankings

Freshman Rafael Jódar paces the team in dual match wins with a 7-1 record, winning his last seven matches. He moved up to No. 17 in the singles rankings

Dietrich and junior Mans Dahlberg lead the team in doubles wins on the season with 8. The pair are ranked No. 50 in the latest ITA Doubles Rankings

Grad student James Hopper and Rice have a 6-2 doubles record in dual matches. They are ranked No. 38 in the doubles rankings

Duke leads the all-time series 54-52. The Cavaliers have won the last nine meetings, including both matchups last season

Virginia head coach Andres Pedroso is a Duke alum. Pedroso helped lead the Blue Devils to four ACC titles, was a two-time All-American and was named to the ACC 50th Anniversary Team

Pedroso and Duke head coach Ramsey Smith were teammates on the Blue Devils, both graduating in 2001 from Duke

North Carolina leads the all-time series 71-46. Virginia has won the last six matches against the Tar Heels

UP NEXT